Tesla record production and deliveries with more than 308K EV sales

As the Q4,2021 production and deliveries are over, Tesla announces the final numbers. It shows that Tesla set a record with both production and deliveries. Having 305,000 unit production and 308,000 electric vehicles sales in the fourth quarter. In the year 2021, Tesla sold around 936,000 electric vehicles worldwide.

Sunday morning, the automaker decided to release its production and delivery numbers for the fourth quarter of the year, “AUSTIN, Texas, January 2, 2022 – In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles.”

This is a massive quarter-over-quarter increase considering Tesla produced 237,000 vehicles during the third quarter. The report shows Model 3/Y sales and Model S/X sales numbers.

Model 3/Y – 292,731 Production, 296,850 Deliveries

Model S/X- 13,109 Production, 11,750 Deliveries

Deliveries came in way above the Wal Street consensus of about 265,000 deliveries in Q4. But more importantly, these results give Tesla an annualized production rate of over 1.2 million vehicles, which is unprecedented for producing electric vehicles.

Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2021 production and delivery results are pretty amazing, and they easily beat consensus estimates from analysts. FactSet consensus pointed to Tesla delivering 267,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 897,000 for the full year of 2021.

Needless to say, Tesla had an extremely successful 2021. This was despite headwinds such as a chip shortage, a supply chain crisis, and an increasing number of competition from both new EV makers and veteran automakers. The coming year would likely be even better for Tesla, as the company is still looking to optimize its operations in Giga Shanghai while commencing vehicle production in Giga Berlin and Gigafactory Texas.

Furthermore, the report shows, “Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q4 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements, and a mix of directly leased vehicles. “

