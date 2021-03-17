HMD Global Officially Confirms Launch For A New Lineup Of Nokia Phones On April 8

On the official Nokia website, a preview has been posted. The website instructs visitors to “save the date” of April 8th, as well as the time of 3 p.m. GMT. The teaser teases a major Nokia phone and mobile launch case, with the hashtag #LoveTrustKeep hinting at it. A guy can be seen staring through the pine trees in the background in the teaser. The company’s most recent public launch event took place in September.

Nokia has begun sending out press invitations almost a month ahead of schedule. Nokia Mobile’s most recent two releases were the Nokia 1.4 in January and the Nokia 5.4 in December.

While the concept of a dedicated page to post a Nokia launch preview is new to HMD Global, Nokia and Microsoft Lumia have done so in the past.

Expected Specification And Price

The Nokia G10 was only recently unveiled. Rumors abound that Nokia will announce a new Nokia G10 and X20 in which G-series will be based on the entry-level phone market whereas, on the other hand, X-series will stand on mid-range markets. The G10 is scheduled to retail for €140 and is powered by an Helio P22 chipset.

The Snapdragon 480 chipset will provide 5G networking on the X10 and X20 (the X20 might get the 690 instead). Prices have been rumored to be in the €300-350 range, but we’re only three weeks away from launch, so information this early might not be correct. At the moment, there is only one 5G-enabled Nokia, the 8.3, so HMD is lagging behind the competition in terms of 5G implementation.

What would happen to other models in the pipeline, such as the Nokia 6.4 and 7.4, is unclear. Can they be renamed, or will HMD have several naming schemes, maybe.

Following that, a recent study pointed at a new Nokia naming convention for smartphones beginning in 2021. As a result, when these smartphones are released on April 8, the report also claims that the marketing name could be different as well.