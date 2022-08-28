Hogwarts Legacy Will Include A Quest Exclusive To PlayStation

The Hogwarts Legacy listing on PlayStation Store shows players on either PS5 or PS4 will have access to the exclusive quest, while if you pre-order The Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation, you will receive a recipe for the Felix Felicis potion. Chandler Wood, community manager at developer Avalanche Games, confirmed the Liquid Luck Potion would be exclusive to those who pre-ordered any PlayStation version of Hogwarts Legacy via Twitter.

Fans were first made aware of the exclusive mission existence when the upcoming game Hogwarts Legacy went on sale for pre-orders on 25th August, following the premiere of the new trailer at Gamescom. As reported by VGC, Chandler Wood, Community Manager for WB Games Avalanche, tweeted out that an exclusive quest comes with all PlayStation copies of the game, and is not included as a pre-order bonus. According to reports, those buying the upcoming title on PlayStation would receive the exclusive quest, which is not available on the other platforms, which fans were unhappy about.

The PlayStation exclusive quest comes with any PlayStation version of the game. It is not tied to pre-order. Pre-order on PlayStation will get you the Felix Felicis potion recipe. More details are coming soon. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) August 25, 2022

Fans of the world of Harry Potter will need to bear patience, as Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PS4, PS 4/PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Given the PlayStation connection that Hogwarts Legacy has had over the course of its Hogwarts Legacy marketing cycle, the news of exclusive PlayStation and PS5 offerings is not much of a surprise.

The exclusive missions are certainly separated from PlayStation-only missions since the Collectors Editions roster also lists the exclusive mission as part of its contents. When visiting the PlayStation Stores official page for Hogwarts Legacy, players are presented with three different versions of the game, and they all come with an exclusive quest.

Neither the games developers nor publishers mentioned an exclusive quest in the marketing materials, but one did appear on a pre-order list on PlayStation Store, eventually leading to confirmation. The same dispute occurred in Square Enix The Avengers title, where Spidey was added as an exclusive playable character for the PlayStation version.