Hogwarts Legacy PC System Requirements Revealed

Developer Avalanche Games and publisher Warner Bros. announced official PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy, with PC users required to have either at least an Intel i5-8400 or an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 in order to play the game without any issues.

We still do not know whether this is going to be an AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), an NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), or perhaps some other upscaling technique created by the dev team just for this game. The minimum requirements are higher than Nintendos Switch hardware and performance, on which the game is expected to launch. Meanwhile, the SSD is preferred for minimum system specs but is required for recommended system specs.

System requirements can sometimes be a little misleading, since players have been able to run games on moderate settings at a steady FPS over the years, despite highly demanding system requirements on paper. However, others noted that Hogwarts Legacy system requirements are all but guaranteed to mean the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is going to be a cloud-based title.