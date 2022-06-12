Dragon Age Is Getting A Netflix Show This Year

Dragon Age is joining the family of animated Netflix shows based on video games later this year, but the hardcore is also eagerly anticipating the upcoming video game installment of the franchise. BioWare’s Dragon Age is being adapted as an animated series on Netflix. Big News From the Geeked Week 2022 Today, Netflix and Bioware announced a brand-new animated series based on the Dragon Age universe.

Unfortunately, there are still few details that can be shared with fans about this new animated Netflix show, as well as about the new Dragon Age games. BioWare and Netflix also teased some more special surprises for the cast, and although no word on exactly when on Dragon Ages timeline the fall of Absolution will occur is still forthcoming, we would be surprised if there is not at least a slight hints at connections with some of the most famous figures from Dragon Age. Beyond what is seen in the trailers, BioWare and Netflix revealed very little about the upcoming series. Netflix revealed a trailer for the premiere of the series, as well as the main artwork, which we will showcase below.

Set to debut in December, the new animated series follows a new story set in Tevinter and features an ensemble cast of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore. The new series will take place in Tevinter, which should be exciting, as Tevinter has been mostly contained in Dragon Age novels so far, being mentioned in only one major line game. The previously unseen Tevinter Imperium is the oldest nation in the Dragon Age universe, so anyone guesses as to which time period is being set for a six-episode new anime.

Despite a lack of information regarding when, exactly, within the Dragon Age universe’s timeline, the events of the “Abandonment” series will bring fans into the shadowy Magocracy of Tevinter Imperium. It is noteworthy that a six-episode anime series is coming just as the new (Dreadwolf) game is being released for Dragon Age.

BioWare’s release trailer for Dragon Age promised a start to a new saga, with some characters appearing as heroes. Announced on the last day of the Geeked Week at Netflix, the trailer showed off the series mixing anime-like 2D animation with some 3D environments and included plenty of action, both melee combat, and magic. The popular RPG franchise anime is one of several video game-based animated series that Netflix revealed during the last day of Netflix Geeked Week.

In reality, we get a nice glimpse at the new characters fighting off monsters and the undead, without giving us any solid clues as to who will be an antagonist in the new animated show. The similarities, though, might be merely coincidental, particularly because the first trailer said that Absolution was a new saga, while Dreadwolf would probably follow Inquisitions story quite directly.

Bioware’s Dragon Age franchise has been on hiatus for quite some time, and although we knew that a new installment to the franchise was a ways off, Netflix is looking to provide fans their fix with an all-new animated series called Dragon Age Absolution.

Netflix has also treated fans with an early sneak peek of The Cuphead Show, a new season of The Cuphead show, which is based on the massively popular series, which is slated to debut in August. Netflix has been making big inroads in gaming, with projects such as The Cuphead Show bringing game IPs into streaming TV shows. Announced continues Netflix’s focus on adapting multiple video game franchises to TV shows or movies. Netflix has a number of video game adaptations coming out this year, including Resident Evil and Sonic Prime.