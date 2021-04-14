Hong Kong Based Cargo Airline Reportedly Banned Vivo Phones After Its Recent Cargo Fire Caused By The Pallets Containing Vivo Y20 Series

A big freight airline has reportedly declared a ban on Vivo phones after cargo pallets carrying Vivo Y20 smartphones caught fire at Hong Kong airport this week.

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has announced that it is investigating the cause of the fire, says the report. “On April 11, we found that a shipment of items, some of which were Vivo items, was burned on the parking apron of Hong Kong International Airport,” the company said.

“We have paid careful attention and quickly established a special committee to work closely with the local authority to ascertain the cause,” it said, adding that it will keep the media and the public updated on any developments.

The cargo fire occurred on the airport’s apron just before the pallets carrying Vivo Y20 phones and related accessories were due to be loaded into a Hong Kong Air Cargo plane bound for Thailand, according to The Norm.

Since then, several industry publications have announced that Hong Kong Air Cargo has barred Vivo devices and two air freight firms until further notice, according to the article.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but faulty or damaged lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones may cause fires, according to the study.

Vivo V20 Fire Accident – Details

Around 5:08 a.m., the fire started. The fires that started in one pallet quickly spread to others nearby, allowing the contents to spill out.

An emergency crew arrived quickly, and after a 40-minute attempt, they were able to extinguish the fire at 5:56 a.m. The flight had been expected to depart at 6:25 a.m.

The classic Vivo blue and white logo boxes were photographed on the tarmac, with many smartphones burned to a crisp.

Git this on a chat. Anyone can verify? Don't know the date but it's from #HongKong #HKG airport. A pallet catches fire. Luckily this was on ground. @jaylpod @Chyan pic.twitter.com/m07Zd5sgdn — Andre Quiros (@flyingheavy747) April 11, 2021

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the crash, according to airport officials. The crash, however, seriously damaged a site measuring 24 meters in length and 12 meters in width on the airport’s tarmac.

Soon after, news emerged claiming that Hong Kong Airlines, as well as two more freight firms — Cargo Link Logistics HK Co Ltd and Sky Pacific Logistics HK Co Ltd — will be subject to a Vivo phone embargo until further notice (first published by Air Cargo World).

