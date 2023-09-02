Honor Hints their Comeback to India with Teaser for Honor 90 5G Smartphone

In the past, the Chinese giant Honor has produced some incredible smartphones and numerous other technological marvels, but things didn’t work out well for the business because it had to cease operations, which likely led to a partial ban on the company’s operations in India.

In addition, later Google stopped offering to provide software support for this phone, suggesting that Honor may have had no other choice.

The Hono 90 5G smartphone, which will be released alongside the release of the newest smartphone to date, will mark Honor’s return after a long absence.

In fact, Honor, a subsidiary of Huawei, has already promoted the launch of their new phone on the Amazon India platform.

Honor Teases Arrival of its New 90 5G Series in Indian Market

Speaking more specifically about the new Honor 90 5G, this new Honor phone will be a terrific feature phone with not only some amazing features and characteristics but also an incredible price.

Honor has officially announced the introduction of its new Honor 90 5G smartphone on the Amazon platform, and you already have a dedicated landing page on this website. This was done to inform Honor’s longtime fans.

What Does This New Honor 90 Series 5G Feature?

Speaking of specifications, this new Honor 90 Series 5G smartphone is anticipated to have a great selection of features right out of the box. Honor has been planning to release two different models as part of this new Honor 90 5G series, including the Honor 90 Smartphone and the new Honor 90 Pro smartphone.

The Honor 90 Pro 5G smartphone, the top-tier flagship, has an excellent and larger 6.7-inch panel that supports up to 1200X2664 pixels resolution. Let’s start with the specs side of things.

More specifically, this display is a premium Curved AMOLED panel that supports up to 1 billion colors, as well as a faster refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10+ support, and a brightness range of up to 1600 nits.

Not only that, but you also get a fantastic display on the back that supports up to 1 billion colors, a 200MP main camera sensor that is coupled with a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor, and a separate 2MP depth sensor. You will also have a 50MP selfie camera on the front.

With a 5000 mAh battery and 66W quicker wired charging, this new phone will have a larger battery on the battery side. You will also receive between 12GB and 16GB of RAM.

Moving on to the Honor 90’s features, you will see that it has a very comparable 6.7-inch display that supports a maximum resolution of 1200×2664 and a 200MP camera sensor along with 8GB to 12GB of RAM.

You will have the power of the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC on the chipset side, and the same 200MP sensor on the back of the camera.

Also, you will be getting to choose between three color options including Green, Black, and silver color options. However, there are rumors that Honor may add up a new Peacock blue color variant too.

When Will Honor 90 5G Launch in India?

Speaking of the launch, the new Honor 90 5G series, which includes the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro, was first unveiled in China in May. In July, it arrived in Europe, and now we expect this phone to launch in India as well. Yet, there is no clear release date for the smartphone.

As of now, Honor has just teased the smartphone with a “Launching Soon” tag, so still we will have to wait for a while to get a confirmed update about when will the phone make its way to release officially. However, we will be updating you as soon as we get an official confirmation from Honor itself.