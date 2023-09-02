Apple iPad Air with M1 SoC Selling for an amazing discount

As the Cupertino company has been preparing to introduce its new product for the year, the iPhone 15 series, we can see Apple pushing its way to the top headlines in today’s world.

We currently have the business’s older and smoother flagship tablet, the Apple iPad Air powered by an M1 chipset, which is being sold for an astounding price discount that merely reduces the price down by $180.

The firm has been preparing to unveil its existing new iPhones and gadgets, but for now, we have their older and smoother flagship tablet.

Thanks to the wonderful reduction, purchasing this iPad Air is worthwhile given the price. You can acquire this new Apple iPad Air M1 for a reasonable price and it has a great selection of features. Therefore, without further ado, let’s investigate it.

Apple iPad Air 2021 with M1 Chip Receives $180 Price Drop

Speaking more generally about this offer, you will be receiving a brand-new Apple iPad Air that was introduced in 2021 and was priced at $599.

It was equipped with the newest and most potent M2 chipset. The new iPad Air is now available for as little as $569 thanks to this great deal, even though the effective selling price dropped by $180.

Therefore, purchasing the Apple iPad Air 5th Generation or the new iPad Air 2022 comes with a superb collection of features.

Let’s now check at the details and characteristics of this new iPad Air 2021. For this price, you will also receive some incredible features.

Speaking of the new Apple iPad Air 5th Generation’s specifications, this tablet has a remarkable selection of features, with the new M1 SoC, the chipset’s brains, getting the most attention.

Guess what else? The same chipset that drives MacBook computers is the new M1 SoC.

To give you a brief overview of the chipset, the new M1 SoC features an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and a dedicated 16-core Neural Engine that will enable the iPad’s computer to carry out about 11 trillion operations per second.

In fact, the next Apple iPad Air 2021 will have a CPU that is about 60% faster and a GPU that is about 2X faster than the SoC chipset it replaces.

Speaking more specifically about the iPad Air 2021, you will receive this new iPad with amazing and quick storage up to 128GB. You will receive the new iPad Air, which has a massive 10.9-inch screen with a Liquid Retina panel and a 2K resolution that can be split. Additionally, this new display has 500 nits of brightness and True Tone support.

Speaking of cameras, the new iPad Air 2021 has a flagship camera that combines a 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor with a 12MP primary camera sensor. Along with the hardware, you also receive support for a few other incredible Apple technologies, such as Center Stage and Smart HDR 3.

Speaking of which, this new iPad Air 2021 has a USB-C port, which is not just any old port but one that is speedier and can really transmit files at a speed of 10 Gbit/s. In terms of connection, the new iPad Air 2021 features Wi-Fi 6 and the most recent Bluetooth 5.0.

On the charging side, you will be getting a faster charging which supports around 20W power adapter too, and on the software side, you will be getting the latest new iPad OS 17 out of the box too.