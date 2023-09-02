Tesla’s Bold Move: Price Drops and Tax Credit Changes for Model S and X

In a recent turn of events, Tesla, the pioneering electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has once again reshaped the landscape of the EV market. The company has unveiled significant price reductions for its Model S and Model X, while also making waves by enabling the Model X to qualify for the US Federal EV Tax Credit. In this comprehensive report, we delve into the details of Tesla’s strategic decision, its potential implications for consumers, and the broader EV market.

**I. Tesla’s Price Cuts: A Game-Changing Move**

Tesla has always been at the forefront of innovation, and its latest move reinforces this reputation. The company has reduced prices across its Model S and Model X lineups in the United States, with price cuts ranging from 15% to 19% on all trim levels. The notable exception is the recently introduced Standard Range model, which has been discontinued.

1. **Farewell to the Standard Range**: The most affordable Model S and Model X variant, priced at $78,490 and $88,490, respectively, has been phased out. However, Tesla has replaced it with sweeping price reductions across all other Model S and Model X configurations. This surprising move has resulted in the larger-battery variants becoming more affordable than their smaller-battery counterparts.

2. **Lower Base Prices**: As a result of these price reductions, the base price for the Model S now stands at $74,990, a significant $3,500 less than the previous base price. Similarly, the Model X’s base price has dropped to $79,990, marking an $8,500 reduction.

3. **Increased Range**: Notably, the “base model” now includes a larger battery, providing an estimated EPA range of 405 miles for the Model S and 348 miles for the Model X. This is a substantial improvement compared to yesterday’s base models, which were software-limited Standard Range versions with 320 miles and 269 miles of range for the Model S and Model X, respectively. It’s important to note that these changes are not hardware-related, as the Standard Range model shared the same battery but was restricted by software.

4. **Inclusive Paint Colors**: In another customer-friendly move, Tesla now includes all paint colors in the base price. This means customers are no longer confined to a single “standard” paint color if they want the base price, providing more options for personalization at no extra cost.

**II. The Model X and the US Federal EV Tax Credit**

A fascinating aspect of this pricing shift is how it aligns with the US Federal EV Tax Credit framework. The Inflation Reduction Act has established caps on the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) to determine eligibility for the $7,500 tax credit. Cars must have an MSRP below $55,000 to qualify, with higher caps of $80,000 for trucks and SUVs.

1. **Model X Qualifies for Tax Credit**: Historically, both the Model S and Model X exceeded these caps, rendering them ineligible for the tax credit. However, with the recent price adjustments, the Model X now falls below the SUV cap, potentially making it eligible for the tax credit. This could result in certain buyers, subject to income restrictions, getting the Model X for a lower effective price than the Model S, provided they opt for a base model with no additional factory-installed options.

2. **Future Uncertainty**: While Tesla has seized this opportunity, it’s important to note that the availability of the tax credit may change at the end of the year, as the credit’s requirements become stricter. The exact outcome remains uncertain until the time comes.

**III. Plaid Versions Get a Price Cut**

Tesla’s price reductions aren’t limited to the base models. The high-performance Plaid versions of both the Model S and Model X have also seen substantial price reductions, dropping from $108,490 to $89,990. This move makes these high-performance variants more accessible to a broader range of customers.

**VII. Conclusion**

Tesla’s latest price reductions for the Model S and Model X, along with the possibility of the Model X qualifying for the US Federal EV Tax Credit, mark a significant development in the EV industry. These moves reflect Tesla’s commitment to innovation, affordability, and competitiveness. As the EV market continues to evolve, Tesla’s actions serve as a catalyst for change, ultimately benefiting consumers and accelerating the transition to electric mobility.