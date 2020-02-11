MoEngage raises $25 million in Series C Funding from Eight Roads Ventures, others

11 February 2020:

Customer analytics and cross-channel engagement platform MoEngage has raised $25 million in Series C round of funding. The funding round was led by Eight Roads Ventures.

F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners India and Ventureast also participated in the funding round.

Raviteja Dodda, Founder & CEO, MoEngage Inc, said, “The latest round of funding will help us reach more brands and empower them with the next-generation customer engagement platform built for the mobile-first world that is easier to use, fully integrated and intelligent. We also welcome the wealth of experience and expertise that Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital brings into the boardroom with this investment.”

Said Shweta Bhatia, Partner at Eight Roads Ventures, said, “The rapid rise of mobile has increased the complexity of how digital-first and consumer-focused enterprises interact with customers. Marketers now need to seamlessly engage with customers in a personalized and real-time manner across different channels. What differentiates MoEngage from other engagement platforms is the combination of their ever-evolving AI-enabled customer journey capabilities, industry-best channel reachability and top-notch customer support. We are thrilled to partner with Raviteja and his team as they look to expand globally.”

MoEngage centralizes consumer behavioral analytics, insights and marketing automation into one dashboard where brands can engage with their customers across channels and personalize touchpoints.

