Hot Wheels Releases NFT Garage Series 2 After First Series Sells Out

Hot Wheels has been known for its die-cast toys and wacky tracks for almost five decades. You’ve most likely owned one before, and there’s a good possibility you still have one on your shelf right now.

Throughout the epidemic, cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity, and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been particularly popular. NFTs are serialised goods that exist in the digital realm and may be purchased using cryptocurrency.

Through Worldwide Asset eXchange, Hot Wheels has also joined the realm of cryptocurrencies with its NFT Garage (WAX). Following the success of the Series 1 last year, the two firms have returned for a second version, which includes a few modifications.

To begin with, the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 currently includes 10 licenced car models throughout the various Mini-Collections. Iconic automobiles from two automakers have joined the action in Hot Wheels Car Meet, Hot Wheels Flames, Nightburnerz, and Rod Squad.

The 1991 GMC Syclone, 1971 Buick Riviera, 1967 Oldsmobile 442, 1955 Chevy Bel Air Gasser, and Corvette C8.R are among the GM vehicles available for grabs. The Honda S2000 and the powerful Honda Civic Type R, as well as the 1990 Acura NSX and Custom 2001 Acura Integra GSR, reflect the Japanese side of things.

The Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 allows consumers to receive a physical die-cast toy if they happen upon these four cars: Custom Otto, Honda S2000, Corvette C8.R, Aristo Rat, and 1955 Chevy Bel Air Gasser, same like Series 1.

The four rarity kinds from Series 1 are still there in Series 2, with the addition of Show Room, which has a 0.14 percent chance of being pulled. In total, Series 2 has up to 184,250 NFT cards available.

On March 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series 2 will be available for purchase. The cost of each pack of seven collectors NFTs will be $25 USD. Fans can buy up to four packs with a single credit card transaction.

In 1968, American toymaker Mattel launched the Hot Wheels brand of scale model automobiles and slot car racing kits. It was Matchbox’s main competitor until Mattel bought Tyco Toys, the former owner of Matchbox, in 1997.

Since then, many car companies have allowed Hot Wheels to produce scale replicas of their vehicles, allowing them to use original design blueprints and detailing. Although Hot Wheels were designed for children and young people, they have grown in popularity among adult collectors, who now have access to limited-edition versions.