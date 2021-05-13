How AI is Changing The Way World Operates

It’s needless to say how AI has become an inextricable part of our lives. It is not only used by tech businesses for in-house services or B2B software companies but they are also present in consumer products and services. In fact, the device in your hand is probably using AI.

A vast majority of industries have already embraced it. They are only finding ways to better utilize it. Below is a list of areas where AI has transformed and anchored different industries in many ways.

Business

The shopping experience is heavily influenced by deep learning. With AI, companies are able to analyze consumer behavior that helps them make major decisions.

Nowadays, most businesses have developed apps for their products and services through which they can suggest the most suitable products to their customer.

Many small businesses use ad features of social media to reach their target audience, which is nothing but products of AI.

Customer support use chat bots to create a personalized real-time experience whenever any customer had a query.

Gaming Industry

The gaming industry has been one of the firsts to reap the benefits of AI. Virtual reality or augmented reality is very present in modern-day smart games.

AI-based techniques are used to enhance the framework of games like designing, 3-D visualization, and adding other features for a better user experience.

Gaming characters learn and evolve on their own.

Online casinos also use AI to analyze player patterns and identify abnormal behavior. Legit online casinos promote responsible gambling. You can read more here.

Cybersecurity

AI has indeed increased privacy concerns but on the flip side, it has also protected millions of people from potential cyber-attacks.

AI tools can easily detect malicious viruses, software, and suspicious IP addresses in a short time.

Online banking has become much secure due to this technology.

Healthcare

People can do self-diagnosis of medical conditions by talking to a virtual health assistant.

AI algorithms made it possible for primary healthcare providers to provide customized treatments and medicines.

AI has helped with the diagnosis of diseases like cancer, brain tumors, Alzheimer’s, and other genomic disorders with the highest accuracy rate.

Education

Students can now study beyond classrooms with the development of AI-based learning platforms. It helps the student track his/her progress and performance and get suggestions on their strengths and weaknesses. Students also get tailor-made courses based on these factors.

Instructors who teach in online mode can use virtual tutors to gauge the student’s interest by analyzing their facial expressions.

Manufacturing

High-tech manufacturers use robots in their workforce to reduce human labor. The job is done with much more accuracy and in less time.

Machines have data-driven sensors to identify potential accidents and downtimes that help manufacturers stay informed about when to replace or repair their machinery.

AI is also used in quality checks and control. Based on certain pre-set parameters, AI-based sensors separate the products that don’t meet the parameters.

Smartphones

There is not a single smartphone brand not using AI technology. The mobile assistants, face recognition by the camera, app locks are some of the features extended by AI.

Travel and Tourism Industry

The greatest example would be Google navigations. It recommends the best restaurants, events, places, and more based on your last outdoor activity.

Tourism companies are using AI-based applications for assistance with hotel booking, flight schedules, and making customized travel packages to suit their customers.

Thanks to AI, autonomous or self-driving cars are about to come.

Media and Entertainment

Major online editorial houses use AI software to generate content that looks better than human written language. Also, they are backed with up-to-date statistics.

Streaming platforms use AI for making personalized recommendations to viewers.

Entertainment sites use AI to track, target and market.

Summary

As we are gradually shifting towards automation, one may wonder if human intervention is required at all. The truth is, AI is an innovation by humans, and things like creating algorithms, data collection, bug fixing, annotation, and validation do require human intervention. Even in the workplace, AI can never completely replace humans. It will take up all the mundane tasks so the human brains can be put to better use. It will change the way we operate.