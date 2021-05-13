How to use Walkie-Talkie on your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch’s new feature, the Walkie-Talkie application, can prove to be extremely useful. If you are trying to communicate with someone, use the Walkie-Talkie app to get in touch with just a tap. Add friends, then manage your conversations easily.

However, to be able to use Walkie-Talkie, both you and your friend need the Apple Watch Series 1, or a newer model, with watchOS 5.3, or a later version. Also, you both have to install the FaceTime application iPhone – with iOS 12.4, at least -make and receive FaceTime audio calls. Note that the Walkie-Talkie feature is not available in all countries.

To add friends to your Walkie-Talkie app, use the following instructions:

Open the Walkie-Talkie application on your Apple Watch. Click on ‘Add Friends,’ then select a contact of your choice. Wait for your friend to accept the invitation. Their contact card will remain grey and appears under the label ‘Friends You Invited’ until your friend accepts. After they accept, their contact card will turn yellow and you and your friend can communicate with each other instantly.

However, if you wish to remove a friend, open the Walkie-Talkie app, swipe left on the name of the friend, then tap the delete button. This is shown through a red X. Another option is to open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap on ‘Walkie-Talkie > Edit’, click on the minus icon (a red circle with a white dash on it). Then, click on ‘Remove’.

If you want to accept a Walkie-Talkie invitation, click on ‘Always Allow’ in the notification that appears on the screen when someone invites you. If you happen to miss the notification the first time, search for it in the app’s Notification Centre. Invitations can also be found in the Walkie-Talkie app.

To start a conversation on the app, do the following:

Open the Walkie-Talkie application on your Apple Watch. Tap on the name of a friend. Press and hold on to the talk button, then say something. If you see the word “connecting” appear on the screen, wait for Walkie-Talkie to begin working. After the Walkie-Talkie connects, your friend will be able to hear your voice and converse with you immediately.

As long as your friend is wearing their Apple Watch and has the Walkie-Talkie application turned on, they will receive alerts when you wish to communicate.

To talk over the Walkie-Talkie, open the app and turn the Walkie-Talkie off or on. If someone tries to reach you during a time period when you are unavailable, a notification will appear asking if you would like to talk.