How AI Will Transform The Internet Of Things

Of the 17 billion connected devices worldwide, seven billion fall under the “Internet of Things” (IoT) category. Internet of Things refers to devices that don’t require direct user input. This includes computers, smartphones and home assistant devices.

IoT devices are designed to connect, analyze, control and provide information to other hardware devices within their network. One of the reasons why IoT devices have become so pervasive is due to the availability of affordable connectivity and cheap sensors.

The advent of artificial intelligence has expanded our ability to understand the way IoT devices work so we can get the most out of them.

For instance, it can be difficult to analyze, extract and manage data from these devices, especially as it relates to network processes, application development, device hard ware, data storage, security and connectivity. It’s also difficult to manually scale the functionality of IoT, unless you use properly programmed AI technology.

The Transformation of IoT by AI

Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things is a match made in heaven. IoT has completely transformed the way businesses deliver their products and services. After all, the modern-day business model is based on delivering solutions more than selling products and services.

Businesses can use the advanced and effective data collection and analysis capabilities of AI to better understand IoT technology. This process also allows businesses to better deploy IoT in a way that meets customer needs and expectations.

However, there’s no denying that the combination of AI with IoT has caused a significant level of disruption in many an industry, including the technology sector.

A business can use IoT to create customized user experiences, optimize insights and productivity, engage with customers and obtain rich analytics. The addition of AI technology enables companies to mine deep insights from every ounce of data produced.

This includes an ability to view complete customer activity, from what the person is viewing to the interaction between all the stakeholders in a company, including suppliers, employees and partners.

AI is Useful at Making Sense of IoT Data

Iot technology is a fairly new phenomenon that businesses are grappling to understand. With the help of AI technology, it’s now possible to analyze and access IoT data from a fundamental and minute level.

When used in combination, these technologies can help businesses to predict things like the breakdown of machinery or when they’ll need to replace certain components. Companies that have to deal with tags or sensors benefit the most from the function of AI technology as it allows them to mine the IoT data that comes with using these devices.

Features like unsupervised learning and organization allow AI machine learning systems to categorize both normal and abnormal data patterns. This makes it easier to identify pattern divergences without manually observing them.

As such, AI-enabled IoT systems are able to reveal previously unidentifiable insights based on a wide array of data that is not usually available to normal human perception.

Practical Application of AI-enabled IoT Systems

There are many different strategies that organizations can use to apply AI-enabled IoT systems. This includes creating pre-packaged templates to provide effective models for logistics, shipping, energy, manufacturing, building operations and environmental models, etc.

Other organizations focus more on preparing and constructing their own customer solutions models, while harnessing external CPU power. Yet other companies are aimed at decentralizing AI capabilities in order to improve performance and push the limits of machine learning models. Clearly, there are multiple applications of this technology and different ways of understanding it.

We’re also seeing IoT and AI technology applied through smart energy solutions in the energy and automotive industries. An entire town or city can produce delocalized power trade through solar panels, and distribute it straight to households with no external supervision.

In the supply chain and logistics industry, IoT is transforming the ability to preserve transported goods in transit. For instance, milk can easily go “off” when exposed to the wrong temperature levels. Iot can be used to keep track of -and regulate- the temperature in which the milk is kept during transit.

Conclusion

The combination of AI and IoT technology enables increased productivity through automation, which in turn decreases operational costs. As IoT continues to extend its tentacles to affect businesses, consumers and government organizations, it enables us to make better choices.

IoT technology is designed to improve device connectivity and AI helps organizations to mine the data produced by this unlimited connectivity. The two technologies have a symbiotic relationship that makes it easier to manage digital devices as well as to analyze and use the data they produce.

If you want to benefit from Internet of Things technology but don’t know where to start, look to high-quality internet providers for guidance on how to leverage this powerful tool.

Comments

comments