Vehicle Telematics : A Game-Changing Industry Dedicated to Road Safety

In today’s advanced world, technology is taking over and immensely aids us in almost every aspect of our life, be it at home or at work. In addition to that, technology also helps with transportation and on-road safety i.e. the interdisciplinary field that consists of vehicle technology and telecommunications for transportation, road safety and more. Any of the following mentioned below can fall under the umbrella of telematics:

Technology related to receiving, sending or storing information to remote objects by using telecommunication devices.

When mobiles and computers are integrated with global navigation system technology in automotive navigation systems.

Controlling both stationary and moving vehicles with the integrated use of informatics and telecommunications.

The use of such systems in road vehicles is also referred to as vehicle telematics. Since its inception, the vehicle telematics industry has been helping drivers all around the globe. Vehicle telematics is the technology that guides people to their destination without them going off-track, it collects data that can be used to improve road safety and many other aspects of transportation. Vehicle telematics solutions mainly consist of three fundamental blocks, that are:

Telematics cloud server.

Control unit for telematics.

Mobile apps and websites.

Features of Vehicle Telematics

Almost every car on the road has a telematics system and they all share some common features.

Automatic collision notification/Emergency crash notification

When a car meets with an accident, this feature is inbuilt and notifies the respective authorities who then jump into action and summon immediate help, this is possible due to the modem which is embedded within the car. It is protected heavily to ensure it works even after severe collisions. Rare are the chances where the call cannot be made because the system uses land-based network towers and not satellites.

Good Samaritan Assistance

This is a feature that lets the onlookers of an accident push the SOS or help button to call for medical assistance.

Emergency Assistance

It is a button to call for aid during a non-crash related emergency, involving the vehicle and the occupants within it.

Roadside Assistance

This feature is used when the driver faces issues with his vehicle like a flat tire, running out of fuel, etc. During times like these, the drivers can press the general emergency button.

Vehicle Diagnostics

This feature makes sure that you receive a monthly report on the condition of your vehicle. The driver also has a choice to have the diagnostics run at any time they desire. This aids in preventing the breakdown of the vehicle and saves money.

Geofencing

This is a feature that warns the driver and a third party when the vehicle exceeds the speed limit and is often used in commercial vehicles by fleet managers to monitor the drivers. Sometimes as a precautionary step, parents also install it on their kid’s vehicles as they are inexperienced drivers.

Enhanced Automatic Crash Notification

These Enhanced Automatic Crash Notification (E-ACN) systems are able to scan the extent of injury caused to the passengers and the extent of damage caused to the car. This further helps in saving lives by summoning medical assistance to the site of the crash.

What are Telematic Devices?

A telematic device is an instrument installed in vehicles, in most cases provided by insurance companies. This instrument is programmed to record information regarding your driving speed, distance covered, driver behavior and more. These devices are typically installed in the vehicles On-Board Diagnostics (OBD II Port). All vehicles after 1996 are equipped with it, typically located beneath the steering wheel.

Video Telematics

It consists of GPS based data and fleet video. This helps fleet managers get a clear, first-hand view of the driver’s behavior and driving etiquette. The video will record the events leading up to the accident.

Video telematics can be connected through commercial dash cams with traditional telematics in play. Especially in industries with fleet management, the video telematics and the dash camera provide managers an advanced insight, in regard to the driver’s behavior and driving skills. Some telematics systems, when connected with a dashcam, can provide advanced crash detection features which may even prevent accidents.

Benefits of Installing Telematic Devices

A Decrease In Fuel Costs

The system aids the drivers in identifying the areas where fuel is wasted such as during idling time or slippage of fuel and helps the driver accordingly address the problem.

Improvement In Safety

Due to the continuous feedback being given to the managers regarding the behavior and the driving style, it helps increase driver awareness which leads the driver to be more conscious while on the road.

Improves Productivity In Businesses

If a company uses telematics in fleet management, it will help improve the productivity of the organization. This is due to the real-time GPS system which can reroute the vehicle in case of a traffic jam, diversion or ongoing construction work.

Management Of Payroll

This can greatly benefit a fleet management company as it records accurate data in real-time. It is easy for fleet managers to know precisely when the driver started and finished his shift. This helps managers to make payments to drivers accurately, based on the hours they worked.