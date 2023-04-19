How can Email personalization boost your sales?

Email is a common and direct way for businesses to communicate with customers and offer products and services. However, when paired with personalization, email marketing can help you get even better results, especially when using tools like Proactive Campaigns for Zendesk to send mass email campaigns.

Why is that? The average person receives tons of emails daily, and the goal is to encourage the user to open your message and engage with your brand. Personalization can help you with it.

Statistically, a simple personalized email can increase click rates by 14% and conversions by 10%. This implies that if you still need to implement customized email marketing, you’re likely missing out on potential leads and revenue.

This article delves into what personalized marketing emails are, why they are necessary, and techniques for creating them. Continue reading to learn more.

What is email personalization?

Imagine being in a crowded room with noise and people, and someone calls you by your name. You will pay attention to that person right away. That’s because it is selective attention, and our brains can filter out the clutter and focus on essential things.

The same applies to emails. Our inboxes are full of emails that can be overwhelming and confusing. Many companies compete for the users’ attention, and email personalization is a tool that can help you to stand out from the crowd and get noticed.

Personalization in email – what is it?

Customized email marketing means using the user’s data to create and tailor an email to their needs. Also, this information can include their name, geolocation, age, previous purchases, and more information.

Why is email personalization important?

Email personalization is more than just a marketing strategy. It is a way to create a connection and good relations with your customers, leading to engagement with your business. While sending emails is a crucial step, the ultimate goal is to have your prospects open and interact with your emails, and this is where personalization comes in.

Using email personalization best practices, you can encourage customers to engage with your emails and improve customer loyalty by 74%. Personalization is a pretty cheap strategy that enhances the customer experience, credibility, conversion rates, relationships, brand recognition, and click-through rates.

One of the key benefits of email personalization is that it can increase click-through rates, leading to higher chances of conversions. There are several types of emails that you can personalize, including order confirmations, password reset, welcome, onboarding, product recommendations, loyalty program, and special occasion emails.

Reactivate emails are also an effective tool to encourage customers who haven’t purchased in a while to re-engage with your brand, and personalization can further enhance their effectiveness.

Here are some popular email types that can be personalized:

Order confirmation emails: Send a personalized email to confirm orders and express gratitude, adding a human touch to transactional emails. Password reset emails: Personalized password reset emails can help customers feel more secure and trust the email’s legitimacy. Welcome emails: Use personalized welcome emails to set the tone of your email campaign and show customers that you care about them. Onboarding emails: Personalized onboarding emails can encourage customers to use your products or services after they sign up. Product recommendation emails: Use customer wish lists to collect information on their preferences and send personalized product recommendations. Loyalty program emails: Notify customers of their reward points and encourage them to use them to come back. Birthday or anniversary emails: Send personalized emails for special events like birthdays or anniversaries to connect with your customers and show them that you care.

To personalize your emails, follow these steps:

Collect customer data. Gather customer information such as name, location, purchase history, and preferences. Segment your audience. Divide your audience into groups based on their interests and behaviors. Use personalization tokens. Insert customer information into your email, such as their name or location. Besides, you can use placeholders to insert any other information that can be taken from clients database or even helpdesk platform. For example order id or insurance number. Craft personalized content: Tailor your email content to each audience segment based on their preferences and behaviors. Also, use dynamic content to translate email to any language Take into consideration, that dynamic content is also important if you interact with clients wordwide Test and analyze: Test and analyze your email campaigns to see what works best for your audience and adjust your strategy accordingly. Use specific tools. There are various tools available in the market that can aid in bulk email messaging and email personalization. One such tool is Proactive Campaigns for Zendesk. It enables the sending of mass email campaigns, segmentation of customers, tracking of customer responses, and creation of personalized emails for any email campaign. This tool eliminates the need for manual work with numerous emails and automates all email processes. Besides, you can use various placeholders to send personalized emails and even Dynamic content to translate your email to another language.

Conclusion

To conclude, personalization can significantly increase your revenue, whether you’re starting a new email campaign or looking to refine an existing one. Here are some essential steps to follow:

Analyze your emails to determine which components to personalize, such as the subject line, content, CTAs, images, and preheader. Define the purpose of your emails and consider using triggered emails. Use the appropriate automation tools to optimize email performance.

Remember that email marketing requires a solid plan to connect with your customers and encourage them to engage with your brand and purchase, resulting in increased revenue. Our tips on email personalization will help develop an effective sales strategy.

