How Craft and Sell Aurora in Starfield

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest gaming masterpiece, invites players into an intriguing universe brimming with lore and adventure. One of the most captivating locations within the Settled Systems is the dazzling city of Neon, nestled on the watery planet of Volii Alpha. Neon owes its existence to the bountiful Chasmbass fish, not for their culinary value, but for the precious oil they yield. This oil is a key ingredient in the creation of Aurora, an illicit substance that can temporarily slow time for the player and prove invaluable in specific combat scenarios. While Aurora is highly sought after within Neon, it’s prohibited elsewhere, making it challenging for players to obtain. This guide will teach you how to craft your own Aurora by following a series of quests, helping you make the most of this extraordinary substance.

The Neon Aurora Questline

To acquire the coveted Aurora recipe in Starfield, players must embark on the “Loose Ends” quest, initiated by conversing with Neshar, a man apprehended by Neon Security when players first arrive at the Spaceport in Neon. Once arrested, Neshar can be located in the Neon Security HQ jail cells, where he will commence a questline for the player. However, it isn’t until the subsequent mission, “Fishy Business,” that the player uncovers the true secret behind Xenofresh’s production of Aurora.

Yannick Legrande, the proprietor of Legrande’s Liquors in Bayu Plaza, will task the player with infiltrating the Xenofresh factory in Neon’s Underbelly district. Accessible via the outer-perimeter elevators in Ebbside, the factory requires players to simulate the routine of a Xenofresh worker. This involves assembling components from a conveyor belt and depositing Unprocessed Aurora into a production hopper three times. Following this, players will rendezvous with Yannick’s informant, located in the Canteen area of the factory.

Upon conversing with the informant, players will receive coordinates for an Aurora drop-off, which they must then deliver to Yannick. Completion of this quest grants players the ability to craft Aurora freely at any Pharmaceutical Lab in the Settled Systems. However, players should exercise caution when carrying it in their personal inventory, especially when attempting to bypass Neon’s high-tech security.

Production and Sale of Aurora

To craft Aurora at a Pharmaceutical Lab, players must gather the following ingredients: 2x Hallucinogen, 1x Benzeme, 1x Stimulant, and 1x Chasmbass Oil. While Chasmbass Oil stands as the rarest component, it can be procured from numerous vendors throughout Neon. For optimal results, consider acquiring it from the Trade Authority. Alternatively, players can obtain Chasmbass Oil by hunting the Chasmbass fish, which dwell deep beneath the city. Accessible via an elevator, this underwater domain houses these elusive fish. However, Chasmbass fish tend to dart away when injured, making them challenging to catch.

Once all the essential ingredients are in hand, players can create the potent hallucinogen at their convenience. However, aspiring entrepreneurs may find the market value of Aurora disappointing. Typically, it fetches a mere 100 credits per dose, despite being purchased for significantly higher sums, often exceeding 700 credits, within the Aurora Club. This discrepancy can be disheartening for players hoping to establish their own narcotics empire within Starfield.

Conclusion

In the vast expanse of Starfield, the allure of Aurora, an illegal yet alluring substance, beckons players to discover its secrets. By embarking on the Neon Aurora Questline and crafting this unique substance, players can wield its time-altering powers to their advantage. Although the road to Aurora production is riddled with challenges, the rewards are worth the effort. As you navigate the Settled Systems, remember that knowledge is power, and in Starfield, crafting your own Aurora is the key to controlling time and mastering the game’s challenges.