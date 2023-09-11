How To Get Frigibax in Pokemon GO

In the world of Pokemon GO, the arrival of new creatures is always an exciting event for trainers. The recent Ultra Unlock: Paldea event has introduced three fascinating Pokemon – Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur. These powerful additions have stirred up the Pokemon GO community, and trainers are eager to add them to their Pokedex. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to obtain these remarkable creatures and discuss their Shiny possibilities.

Getting Frigibax in Pokemon GO

Frigibax is the star of the show during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. To get your hands on this remarkable Pokemon, all you need to do is participate in the event. Frigibax is featured as a wild spawn with an increased appearance rate throughout the event’s duration.

Wild Encounters: Frigibax can be encountered in the wild during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, and its spawn rate is considerably higher during this time. However, there are ways to further boost the chances of encountering Frigibax.

Lure Modules, Incense, and Weather Boost: Utilizing in-game items such as Lure Modules and Incense can significantly enhance the spawn rate of Frigibax. Additionally, pay attention to the weather conditions. Frigibax is more likely to appear in areas with windy and snowy weather. So, when you spot windy or snowy weather in the game, head to PokeStops, Gyms, and areas with Glacial Lure Modules to increase your chances of finding this icy Pokemon.

Stacking Effects: To maximize your chances, combine these elements. Find an area with the right weather conditions, set up a Glacial Lure Module, activate Incense, and start exploring. All these factors will stack together, creating a powerful synergy that boosts the spawn rate of Frigibax.

Obtaining Arctibax and Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO

To obtain Arctibax and Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO, you first need to capture a Frigibax. These evolutions are exclusively achieved through the evolution process, and it requires a specific amount of Pokemon Candy.

Evolving Frigibax into Arctibax: To evolve Frigibax into Arctibax, you’ll need 25 Pokemon Candy. You can accumulate Candy by catching multiple Frigibax during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event.

Evolving Arctibax into Baxcalibur: Taking it a step further, evolving Arctibax into Baxcalibur requires a more substantial investment of 100 Pokemon Candy. This means you’ll need to catch or accumulate a significant number of Frigibax to make this evolution happen.

Using Pinap Berries: If you find yourself short on Candy, consider using Pinap Berries when capturing Frigibax. Pinap Berries provide an extra Candy boost upon capture, helping you stock up more efficiently.

Buddy System: Another way to accumulate Candy is by setting Frigibax as your Buddy Pokemon. As you explore together, your Buddy Frigibax will occasionally find Candy, further assisting you in your evolution journey.

Shiny Possibilities for Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur

One question that often arises in the world of Pokemon GO is whether these new additions can shine with a Shiny variant. As of now, Shiny Frigibax has not made its debut in the game. While Shiny Lechonk, another Pokemon, has already been introduced in an earlier event, we may need to exercise patience before encountering a Shiny Frigibax.

Developers at Niantic typically introduce a new Pokemon and its Shiny version separately. It’s a rarity to have them appear together. Therefore, we can anticipate that Frigibax’s Shiny variant might make its debut in future events. Keep an eye on official announcements and event updates to stay informed about the latest developments regarding Shiny Frigibax.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the introduction of Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur has injected fresh excitement into Pokemon GO. By participating in the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event and using various in-game items and strategies, you can easily add these fantastic creatures to your Pokedex. While Shiny Frigibax may not be available yet, the world of Pokemon GO is ever-evolving, and new surprises are always on the horizon. So, get out there, explore, and embark on your journey to catch ’em all!