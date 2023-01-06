How Do Auctions Work in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Auctions are a feature in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games that allow players to bid on rare and valuable items, Pokémon, and other special rewards. In this article, we will delve into the mechanics of auctions and how they work in the game.

First, let’s start by explaining how auctions are initiated in the game. Auctions can be accessed by going to the Auction house in Porto Marinda and talking to the auctioneer NPC (non-playable character), the auction house will be introduced to the players relatively early in the game. Once here players will choose from 3 different items from 3 different NPCs, a fourth special item will be available only if the player has a certain kind of pokemon. Players can browse through the available auctions and choose the one they want to participate in. These will change as the day changes in the game, however this can be sped up by changing your system’s time, this forces the auction house items to change instantly.

Once a player has chosen an auction, they will be taken to the bidding screen where they can see the item up for auction and place their bids against other NPC (non-playable character) players. Bidding works in a similar way to a traditional auction, with players entering the amount they are willing to pay for the item and the game keeping track of the highest bid. This auction can be used to obtain some of the rarer items in the game like the “Apricorn PokéBalls” and more, many of these items are available nowhere else and can only be obtained from the auctions.

You may be wondering if there is a way to rig the auction and obtain items that you want or obtain items for a low price, the short answer is no. The process is fully based on chance and the probability of getting the items you are bidding on is based purely on money. Some items such as the previously mentioned apricot pokeball sometimes go to a whopping price point of 100,000 pokecoins, which to some players is ridiculous.

Auctions can be a fun and exciting way for players to acquire rare and valuable items in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. However, it is important for players to be aware of the risks and be careful not to overspend or get caught up in the excitement of bidding.

Overall, auctions are an interesting and enjoyable feature in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, providing players with the opportunity to acquire rare and valuable items and Pokémon. So if you’re looking to add some rare new items or Pokémon to your collection, consider participating in an auction and see if you can come out on top.