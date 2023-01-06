How to Get Sweet Apple and Tart Apple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Are you trying to evolve your Applin into Flapple or Appletun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? The popular Applin Pokemon was introduced in the 8th generation of the Pokemon games series Sword & Shield. Unfortunately in Sword & Shield the evolutions were locked by the Sword & Shield choice but in Scarlet & violet they are available regardless for all players. If you can’t seem to find the elusive Sweet Apple or Tart Apple items to evolve your Applin into Flapple or Appletun, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a guide on how to get these valuable items in the game.

Visit the in-game market:

One of the easiest ways to get Sweet Apple and Tart Apple is by purchasing them from the in-game market. You can find the Delibird’s Presents Shop in Mesagoza or any other franchises of the Delibird’s shop. Simply speak to the NPC behind the counter and browse the available items for sale. The Sweet Apple and Tart Apple should be listed with the other evolution stones in their category, technically yes, the Sweet Apple and Tart Apple are evolution stones because they are used to evolve Applin into Flapple or Appletun, one of the more interesting evolution items for sure, they will be available for 2200 Pokecoins in the Delibird’s presents shop.

Make sure you have defeated 3 gym leaders before attempting to buy the Sweet Apple or Tart Apple. If not then they will not be in stock at the Delibird’s presents shop and players will need to first finish defeating three gym leaders first which can be a daunting task for new players especially.

By following the steps outlined above, you should now have a good understanding of Sweet Apples and Tart Apples in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These items are essential for evolving Applin into Flapple or Appletun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and now that you know how to get them, you’ll be able to take your team to the next level.

