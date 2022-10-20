How do I fix my Samsung phone is stuck on the logo

We feel pretty constrained when we are at our wits end to fix the Samsung phone won’t turn on, and a soft-bricked phone does not provide many alternatives for finding a solution. Maybe you just installed a new version of the software, or perhaps you’ve owned the phone for a few years, and it’s beginning to become less responsive. Whatever the situation, Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android and the information included in this post would make it possible to resolve this issue without any concerns.

Part 1: The most leading method to fix my phone is stuck on Samsung logo?

Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android is the first and foremost method we suggest using if you want to repair any Samsung device stuck on the logo. Here are the 5 main reasons we give for recommending it. And you can give a try to fix phone frozen Samsung according to the full tutorial.

Quick and easy to use:

Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android is free. It also lets you try out Fastboot Mode, Recovery Mode, and Download Mode for free.

Risk-free repair:

Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android is known to fix Android “stuck” and “frozen” issues. Tenorshare ReiBoot may be used to examine and fix Android operating system issues.

Achievable rate:

Tenorshare will be a top data recovery program in 2022. It’s simple, quick, and practical and previews recovered data. It provides many membership packages for Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android users so that you may choose an appropriate plan.

Best problem-solving Software:

Tenorshare ReiBoot can fix 50+ Android system issues like the Samsung logo stuck, app crashing, dark screen, etc. It achieves this by addressing faults one at a time or resetting the device. The USB cord connects your PC to the software. Standard repair fixes most Android system problems without wiping data. And deep system repair fixes more severe issues but loses data.

[Provened] Detailed Steps to fix Phone frozen Samsung

Step 1: Install ReiBoot for Android. Establish a USB connection between your Samsung device and your PC.

Step 2: Select “Repair Android System” and then choose “Repair Now” to fix Android problems.

Step 3: Enter your device’s brand, series, model, country, and carrier. When you’re done, click “Next.”

Step 4: ReiBoot for Android downloads the firmware. When the firmware package has been downloaded, choose “Repair Now” and “Continue.”

Step 5: Follow on-screen prompts. Wait for the repair process. Once finished, you’ll see “ The repair process is completed ” and tap on “ Done ” to restart your Samsung device.

Part 2: Fix the phone’s frozen Samsung with a soft reset

A soft reset causes the computer’s operating system to restart and reloads all of the system’s services. If you decide to reset the device using this method, the process will not affect any personal data, files, or programs currently saved on the device.

Steps

Step 1: Shut down your Android smartphone by locating the power button and then pressing it.

Step 2: After the display has become black, wait for eight to ten seconds before proceeding.

Step 3: If you want to use your phone again, you need to click the power button again.

Part 3: Supported by Samsung Support Center to fix phone frozen Samsung

If despite your best attempts, the screen on your phone, such as the Samsung M31, remains frozen on the Samsung logo, there may be an issue with the device’s hardware. Next Tenorshare ReiBoot, It is strongly encouraged to get in touch with the Samsung after-sales support center so that you may get help from a trained specialist.

Although it is straightforward, it is time-consuming for getting close requires time and effort. In addition, the users whose phone is stuck on Samsung logo must have a phone as soon as possible.

Part 4: FAQs about Samsung stuck on the logo

Q1: Are there any reasons causing Samsung logo stuck?

If your phone is not turning on and keeps showing Samsung, there is more than one culprit. One is software bugs when manipulating the computer software, and the other is harmful codes and viruses when installing some third-party applications, causing Samsung phones to behave unnaturally. Another possibility is that the memory card is faulty. Memory cards can potentially be problematic for the device and your Samsung device might get stuck in an endless Samsung logo.

Q2: Is ReiBoot for Android safe to use to fix Samsung stuck on logo?

Of course yes! ReiBoot for Android is known for its safety and reliability. While fixing the phone is stuck on Samsung logo, there is no need to be concerned about anything using ReiBoot for Android from Tenorshare, which has a strong reputation as a corporation known for producing reliable goods, and was the original creator of the program.

Q3: Is ReiBoot for Android free to use if my phone is stuck on the Samsung logo?

It is available at no cost at all to enter and exit Android Fastboot Mode with just one click. ReiBoot for Android is prepared for saying goodbye to ultimate Android System issues. Don’t hesitate to repair Android system by ReiBoot for Android.

Part 5: Wrapping Up

It is hoped that you have absorbed the solution to fix phone frozen Samsung. No matter what your Android phone is, Tenorshare ReiBoot for Android can repair your Android issues efficiently. Why don’t you give a try about this reliable and hassle-free Android repairer right away?