Why Motivation in the Workplace Is More Important Now Than Ever

Introduction

The state of our economy is a top concern for many companies, but it’s not the only reason employers need to consider their employee motivation strategies. People are motivated by different things, and the ability to find that motivation in the workplace is key to ensuring that employees stay engaged with their jobs. A lack of confidence in supervisors is also a big factor driving talent to the exit, especially when people feel micromanaged or ignored. Forward-thinking managers are taking steps today to ensure that their most talented employees don’t leave once things start looking up again—and they’re reaping rewards from those investments now as well as later on down the road.

Worker motivation is a top issue for managers.

You may have heard the term ’employee engagement’ before. This refers to employees’ emotional connection with their work, and it’s increasingly important in today’s economy. A recent Gallup poll found that employee engagement has dropped to its lowest rate in eight years, as many workers feel they lack control over their jobs and are not treated fairly.

A study by Glassdoor also showed that companies with higher-than-average job satisfaction tend to perform better than those with lower levels of employee satisfaction over time. So employee motivation is a top issue for managers who want their teams to work at peak performance levels.

Engaging workers means treating them like investors.

If you want to engage workers, treat them like investors. Engaging employees means engaging the most valuable asset of any business: its employees. Employees are not just workers; they’re also shareholders in your company, and their investment is their work. If a company doesn’t invest in its workforce, it’s forfeiting one of the biggest advantages that it can have over competitors in terms of productivity and efficiency—and ultimately success.

A lack of confidence in supervisors is a big factor driving talent to the exit.

One of the most important factors that drives talent to the exit is a lack of confidence in supervisors. At a time when there’s a shortage of jobs, employees want to work for someone who can help them succeed. And this means that supervisors need to sharpen their skills and boost morale by listening more, rather than micromanaging.

If you’re a leader who has been in charge for awhile, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that no one knows what they’re doing as well as you do. But if you listen instead of dictate orders from above, your team will be more engaged and motivated—and that’s good for everyone involved as well as for your bottom line.

Supervisors can sharpen their skills and boost morale by learning from those around them.

One of the easiest ways to improve your motivation skills is by learning from others. You can do this by listening to what your employees have to say, asking for feedback from them, and learning from other managers—even if they’re not in your department or company.

You should also consider seeking out advice from other managers who are considered experts in their field and who have overcome similar challenges. Finally, you can use mistakes made by other people as a learning opportunity for yourself.

Micromanaging can backfire fast.

The second reason why motivation is more important now than ever is that micromanaging employees can easily backfire. When you work closely with your team members, it’s easy to feel like you need to be involved in their work—but micromanaging them will only make them feel disempowered and unappreciated. Instead of feeling motivated by your presence, they’ll feel as though they have no autonomy or control over their own performance. They’ll also likely begin to question whether or not you trust them; after all, if you truly trusted someone’s abilities, would you spend so much time watching over their shoulder?

Leaders who listen will be more successful leaders when the economy turns sour.

Listening is a skill. Listening to others and listening to your own intuition are both important parts of the leadership process, but listening is also one of the most challenging skills for leaders to master.

Listening can be improved through practice, observation and reading about it. By following these steps you’ll be well on your way to becoming a better listener:

Forward-thinking managers are taking steps today to ensure that their most talented employees stay once the economy rebounds.

Forward-thinking managers are taking steps today to ensure that their most talented employees stay once the economy rebounds. To do this, they’re developing a talent management strategy, learning how to manage by walking around, using employee engagement surveys to identify problems and opportunities, tracking employee turnover and retention data and using it as a basis for planning, developing leadership development programs for supervisors.

The good news is that these activities don’t have to be expensive or time-consuming; they just require thoughtful consideration of what’s important now—and what will be important in the future.

Motivated employees perform better and stay longer, but management practices can make keeping employees motivated difficult.

Employees who are highly motivated are happier, more productive, and less likely to quit than those who aren’t. They also help other employees become more motivated in the workplace. However, one of the most important things you can do for your company is to keep these high-performers happy. As a manager or business owner, it’s your job to make sure all of your workers feel like they have a stake in their job and know what they need to do to be successful at work—and that includes providing an environment where motivation thrives.

Conclusion

Motivating workers is not easy, but it’s more important than ever. In today’s economy, it can be difficult to keep employees motivated and engaged. One way to do this is through effective leadership techniques. If you’re a supervisor who wants to improve your workplace management skills, take some time today to learn from those around you!