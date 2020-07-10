How InfluenceMojo from TimesNext is helping transform the influencer marketing industry with its end-to-end solutions

Brands have changed the way they connect with their audience. Instead of relying on marketing techniques in the form of banner and TV advertisements, brands have started opting to promote their products/services through influencers. Influencer marketing is among the fastest-growing industries in the world. It already stands as a billion-dollar industry that has seen rising investments from various firms in venture capital in India.

InfluenceMojo, a leading influencer marketing platform, provides end-to-end influencer marketing solutions to both brands and influencers. The platform aims to serve as a bridge that connects brands and influencers in the best way and through the right channel. Influencer marketing is all about building great stories via quality collaborations.

InfluenceMojo: Collaborate with Celeb to Micro-Influencers

InfluenceMojo holds the number one influencer network in India, meaning the platform has connections with the top celebrity influencers in India, as well as micro-influencers having a limited, but strong following.

Brands often tend to ignore the power of influence vested in micro-influencers. Micro-influencers are individuals that hold a strong following and have a high engagement rate on their accounts. A micro-influencer’s audience holds strong faith in the influencer and heavily rely on their advice while choosing a product or service.

Depending on the brand’s budget and goals, InfluenceMojo’s team of talented marketers helps in allotting the right influencers from the right niche and create the best social media marketing campaign for them. If promoted the right way, it won’t take time before the brand multiplies its sales.

Helping brands multiply their sales

The products and services promoted by influencers hold a heavy influence on consumers’ actions as they tend to buy the products recommended by an influencer over a banner ad. InfluenceMojo acts as the bridge that connects the right brands with the right influencers, helping reach the ideal consumer with data-driven audience insights.

Quality and engaging content created by the influencer leads to action from a consumer’s end, which helps in boosting sales for the brand. Influencer marketing, unlike marketing and advertising in any other form, is raw. It demonstrates an influencer’s opinion about a product/service, which an audience can relate to at a personal level.

Here’s what makes InfluenceMojo an excellent influencer marketing platform:

has India’s best influencer network

helps in boosting sales via content creation

helps in promoting using the best marketing tactics

uses data-driven efficient delivery to ensure working with quality influencers

Overall, InfluenceMojo is the ultimate influencer marketing platform that is not only helping brands find the right influencers but is also making an effort to connect the influencers with the right brand. Enter the influencer marketing dimension today and build your brand value.

