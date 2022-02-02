How is Modern Freezing Technology Changing the Way We Treat Infertility?

As months, years, and decades go by, science and technology are on a continual path of evolution and advancement. While most discoveries and inventions are impressive, certain achievements – such as vitrification and flash-freezing technology – stand out among the rest.

Rapid-freezing advancements have facilitated much-needed changes and improvements to a plethora of industries. However, few have experienced the type of development that flash-freezing has brought to infertility treatments.

From enhanced access to medicinal plants to lower donor egg costs, there are four key ways flash-freezing technology is changing the landscape of fertility solutions.

Understanding the Problems with Slow-Freeze Technology

Before diving into how doctors and scientists are using flash-freezing technology to improve fertility testing and treatment, it’s crucial to understand why we needed a better alternative in the first place.

Although lab technicians have relied on slow-freeze technology for years, this technique was never the most reliable solution. Whether a facility was freezing donor sperm or medicinal plants, only 66% of specimens would go on to survive the thawing process.

This is primarily because slow freezing, also known as controlled-rate freezing, can often cause ice crystals to develop and cellular damage.

Thankfully, however, flash-freezing serves as a valuable alternative to this slow-freeze technique.

While flash-freezing was initially invented in 1924, it wasn’t until relatively recently that scientists started using it for fertility-related processes.

By implementing this technique, specimens have a higher chance of surviving freezing, storage, and thawing.

The 4 Most Common Ways Flash-Freezing is Used for Fertility (Plus One That’s Not Related to Infertility!)

While the most well-known reason many hopeful parents rely on cryogenic freezing relates to using sperm and egg donation to solve infertility issues, these aren’t the only benefits of the process.

There are four main ways rapid-freezing techniques alter how doctors and patients look at infertility. Plus, there’s even a way this technology might be advantageous to your little one after birth!

1. Improved Fertility Research Solutions

To ensure scientists can conduct the quality research needed to solve various fertility issues, they must have access to reliable specimens. Thankfully, various cryogenic flash-freezing therapies, such as vitrification, can guarantee this access is possible.

2. Higher Quality Frozen Eggs and Sperm

Whether someone is hoping to freeze their eggs for future use or searching for a sperm donor, it’s essential to have trusted technologies in place to guarantee the quality of these specimens.

As flash-freezing protects the integrity of sperm and eggs throughout freezing, storage, and thawing, hopeful parents can feel confident the materials they’re using are in excellent condition.

3. Innovative Solutions for Cervical Surgeries

In treating conditions such as unexplained vaginal bleeding, doctors might suggest cervical surgery. Previously, these types of procedures were somewhat invasive. Due to the development of an advanced flash-freezing tool called the cryoprobe, they can now simplify these treatments through non-invasive practices.

4. Upgraded Storage for Medicinal Plants

Many companies rely on various medicinal plants to create fertility-related medications or supplements. Unfortunately, ensuring they have proper ingredient stores available for scientific use isn’t always easy.

However, by using cryogenic technologies, these plants can be collected, frozen, and stored for future use. This guarantees they’re readily available when doctors, scientists, and lab technicians need them.

5. Cord Blood Banking (Bonus!)

As new parents prepare to welcome their baby into the world, their doctor, nurses, or labor team will likely ask them whether they intend to bank their little one’s cord blood after birth. While this decision isn’t for everyone, it’s a valuable option for many families since cord blood can help treat several diseases, including cancers, blood diseases, and genetic disorders.

If an individual or couple chooses to bank their baby’s cord blood, the blood cells will be frozen using cryogenic therapies.

The Science Behind Treating Infertility: Flash-Freezing Technology is Paving a New Path

Most people don’t expect so much science to be involved with getting pregnant. We expect our bodies to naturally “do what they’re supposed to do” and create the children we dream of having. Unfortunately, the “natural” way of conceiving isn’t always an option.

That’s where flash-freezing technology comes in.

Since one-third of all couples will have to navigate conception trouble at some point, it’s comforting to realize these technological advancements are improving the likelihood of starting a family.

Whether you benefit from the storage of medicinal plants, you choose to use a frozen egg donor, or you decide to bank your baby’s cord blood, none of these options would be able to provide the answers and treatments you’re searching for without cryogenic therapy.