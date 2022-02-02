Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Receive DLSS With DirectX 12 Update

Microsoft Flight Simulator recently received a free update that introduced DirectX 12 support, and now, during a Q&A session hosted by Asobo Studio, we learned that the DX12 version of the game will also support DLSS. Now, during a Q&A session hosted by Studio Asobo, we learned that the DX12 version of the game will be getting support for DLSS technology. We don’t know exactly when that will happen, but according to Redmond officials, it will happen later this year.

In a developer blog post on a Q&A, Microsoft revealed that its hugely popular Flight Simulator will receive an update this year to include NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) capabilities. The game will also support DXR, a library of rendering acceleration techniques for games using NVIDIA deep learning technology. Flight Simulator was created by Microsoft and Asobo Studio and the game’s landscapes and intricate patterns are known to challenge even the most powerful graphics cards.

Asobo Studio also plans to significantly improve the stability of its DirectX 12 version. Asobo will soon add DLSS support and various improvements to DirectX 12 gaming capabilities. In terms of DirectX, the game also has a DirectX11 version, and the frame rate of this version is much more stable than the DX12 version. The DLSS update appears to be only for the DX12 version and won't be added to the DX11 port for the foreseeable future. DLSS 2.0 on DirectX 12 updates should arrive in 2022, but no specific date.

