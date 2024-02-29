The enigmatic realm of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boasts a staggering breadth of content, offering players a vast expanse of optional adventures to explore. While it’s possible to breeze through the main storyline, those seeking to delve deeper into the intricacies of party dynamics and master the art of combat will find themselves immersed in a wealth of supplementary activities.

Irrespective of one’s approach, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth stands as a monumental gaming odyssey. Let’s delve into the details of just how extensive this journey truly is and how players can anticipate spending their time within its captivating confines.

How Long to Beat Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Some personal playthroughs clocked in at approximately 74 hours, spanning from the initial moments until the closing credits rolled. To provide context, this duration encompassed completion of all primary side quests and Chadley’s World Intel requests. If you adopt a completionist mindset, you may need to dedicate a whopping 90 hours to your experience with the game.

However, playthroughs do not involve extensive participation in Queen’s Blood matches or Chadley’s battle simulator, excluding summons. Some players largely refrained from engaging in additional battle challenges, such as the Gold Saucer combat quests, nor did I achieve high scores in every minigame. While some did conquer a substantial portion of these diversions, some did not pursue all of them to completion.

For those aiming for a comprehensive 100% completion of the game, be prepared to invest numerous additional hours beyond my own. Achieving full completion entails revisiting certain chapters to undertake activities like Gold Saucer dates or recruiting battle partners at Costa del Sol.

In an interview with Game Informer, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi disclosed that completing the main story alone requires approximately 40 hours. Furthermore, a playthrough involving a substantial amount of side content may extend to around 60 hours, while completionists could easily surpass the 100-hour mark.

The Immense Scale of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

As per the developers’ estimates, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s main storyline typically demands around 40 hours for completion by most players. However, our experiences at GameSpot suggest that this figure may be closer to 50 hours, even with minimal engagement in side content. For a more balanced playthrough, comprising the main quest and select side activities, we found that approximately 65 hours were required to reach the conclusion of Rebirth’s narrative arc. Nonetheless, completionists should anticipate investing a substantially longer duration within the realm of Gaia.

The narrative trajectory of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth encompasses a diverse array of locales, including Kalm, Junon, Gongaga, Nibelheim, Costa Del Sol, Cosmo Canyon, Mt. Corel, the Forgotten Capital, and their surrounding environs. Each of these regions harbors an array of side quests and collectibles, ranging from chocobos and exploration-enhancing towers to lifestreams, excavation sites, and summon sanctuaries. Collectively, these elements serve to nearly double the playtime offered by Rebirth.

To put it bluntly, the journey to fully unearth all that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has to offer may demand upwards of 100 hours of dedication. Indeed, the game presents a veritable treasure trove of optional experiences for players to uncover as they meticulously scour every corner of this quasi-open-world installment in the trilogy. Whether you aspire to maximize every character’s potential and amass every item or simply aim to witness the unfolding narrative as swiftly as possible, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth promises boundless adventure awaiting at every turn.