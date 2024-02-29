With a variety of amenities and services, LA Fitness has grown in popularity among fitness aficionados worldwide. But occasionally, things happen that make people think twice about cancelling their memberships. Thankfully, LA Fitness offers an easy way to use its app to manage your subscription. We’ll walk you through the exact steps of using the LA Fitness app to cancel your membership in this article.

You will receive a monthly membership bill if you are a member of a LA Fitness facility. You can terminate your subscription if you decide you no longer need to use the gym’s services or equipment. You must complete a cancellation form and either mail it, fax it to the gym, or bring it in person in order to terminate your membership.

Step 1: Get the LA Fitness App

Make sure the LA Fitness app is installed on your smartphone before starting the cancellation procedure. The software is available on the Google Play Store for Android smartphones and the software Store for iOS smartphones. If you haven’t already, download and install the application.

Step 2: Open Your Account, and Log in

Launch the LA Fitness app, then enter your login details to access your account. You will need to establish an account if you don’t already have one with the email address linked to your LA Fitness subscription.

Step 3: Proceed to Membership Settings in

Go to the membership or account settings in the app after logging in. Seek out an item that speaks directly to account settings, billing, or membership management. Although menu selections may differ significantly between versions of the software, you should be able to locate the relevant section by using keywords such as “Membership.” The majority of club memberships are month-to-month, and you can cancel them at any moment (1) via mail, which can be done by printing a pre-filled form from your online account (log in and select “Cancellation Form” on the left side of the page), then mailing the form to P.O.

Step 4: Find the Option to Cancel

Find the option for cancelling or ending your subscription under the membership settings. This may be titled “Terminate Account,” “Cancel Membership,” or something similar. Members who want to cancel usually have an easy time doing so with LA Fitness.

Step 5: Adhere to the Cancellation Guidelines

The app will probably walk you through a sequence of steps to finish the cancellation procedure once you’ve located the cancellation option. Pay close attention to the on-screen directions, confirming your decision to cancel or entering any necessary information.

Step 6: Examine the Conditions

Examine any restrictions and limitations related to terminating your LA Fitness membership before completing the cancellation. Make sure you are aware of any possible costs or repercussions for the cancellation.

Step 7: Verify Cancellation

You will probably be asked to confirm your decision to cancel after reading the terms. For security reasons, certain apps can ask you to input a verification code or supply extra data. To finish the procedure, confirm the cancellation.

In conclusion, using the app to cancel your LA Fitness subscription is a simple step that will let you easily manage your fitness journey. The preceding step-by-step instructions will help you use the app effectively and, if necessary, cancel your membership. Always ensure to review the terms and conditions before finalizing any cancellation to avoid any unexpected issues.