How Pubg Ban in India has impacted Tencent?

Narendra Modi has recently announced Pubg Ban in India along with 117 other Chinese apps. The main reason for this ban is the border tension that is going on between India and China. Since Pubg has ties with Tencent, which is a Chinese company, the government suspects it to violate privacy.

According to some reports, the India ban has cost the company a whopping $34 billion in market value in just two days. Other games tied to Tencent like Arena of Valor, Chess Run, and Ludo World have also been banned and have contributed to the loss.

Why pubg got banned in India?

The India-China border tension is the main reason for PUBG ban in India. But, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has explained the reason in further detail.

According to them, PUBG Mobile has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, because “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.”

How has the ban affected Tencent’s market?

After Pubg Ban in India, the per-share price of Tencent has gone down straight from HK $545 to HK $519. This massive change is due to a vast user base that the game had in India. It had over 30 million daily active players and an enormous gaming community revolving around the game.

Pubg Ban has added to the rapidly depleting market share that the company is facing worldwide. Recently, even Wechat was banned in the US, which also affected Tencent a lot.

Affect of the ban on India gaming community

I know it’s a stretch calling a group of mobile gamers playing a single game a gaming community. But, there are a lot of teams that have proudly represented India in e-sports events conducted by Pubg Mobile. The ban now misleads groups like Soul, 8 bit and many others.

Even small streamers whose earnings mainly depended on the game have also been affected. Though there must be a hard reason for this ban I hope everything gets sorted and Pubg comes back to India soon.

Though I was not a hardcore Pubg player, but I used to enjoy the game to relax sometimes. The decision made by the government have affected many, and thus I hope they fix it soon. Are you a hardcore PUBG player? Let us know in the comments below. If you liked our content and found it informative, do like and share with your friends.

