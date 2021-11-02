How to access iCloud+’s New security features

Apple has released iCloud+ for everyone who pays for iCloud STORAGE, with the launch of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, AND macOS Monterey. It’s a set of benefits that focuses mostly on security and privacy.

If you haven’t already paid for more iCloud storage beyond the 5 GB that every Apple customer receives for free, costs start at 99 cents a month for 50 GB. You may also pay $2.99 per month to receive 200 GB of cloud storage, or $9.99 per month to get 2 TB.

iCloud Private Relay is only available on Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and is part of Safari. It’s still listed as a beta product at the time of writing, but if you pay monthly for iCloud storage, you may turn it on.

The goal of iCloud Private Relay is to make it considerably more difficult for anybody else to see what you’re doing online, whether it’s Apple, your internet provider, the government, online ads, or the person sitting next to you in the coffee shop. It’s a valuable extra layer of protection that should be enabled.

When you enable iCloud Private Relay, all traffic leaving your device is routed through two different internet relays (or nodes on the web). No one has the entire picture because one is administered by Apple and the other by a third-party partner. It’s not as thorough or adaptable as a virtual private network (VPN) programme, but it provides adequate security for the ordinary user.

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad, touch on your name at the top, then choose iCloud and Private Relay (Beta). To access the option on macOS, go to System Preferences, Apple ID, and then iCloud. Each of your Apple devices might be setup differently since the configuration only pertains to your present device.

The function has one parameter that affects the precision of your shared location. It’s still useful for websites to know your approximate location—for things like time zones, weather forecasts, and local news, for example—and you may control how precise information is.

Hide My Email is the second important security feature included with iCloud+. This is essentially an extension of a feature accessible through Sign In With Apple, which allows you to use your Apple ID to connect into websites and applications (just like you would with your Google or Facebook account) without having to establish a new account.

Wherever Sign In With Apple is available, you can choose to use a secondary email address instead of your primary one when signing up for an app, website, or service. The idea is that you can quickly erase this randomly created address if you abandon the account you’re making, or if it’s leaked on the internet or you’re getting spammed.

Hide My Email works in a similar way, except it may be used anywhere, not only where the Apple Sign In option appears. You may establish as many random and unique addresses as you need—whether you’re making new accounts or texting someone you don’t trust—and your primary email address stays private and concealed (thus the name).

Hide My Email may be accessed in a variety of ways. Click Account Settings, then Manage under Hide My Email in the iCloud online interface. To create a new address, click the + (Plus) button, or click an existing address to manage or remove it. Messages received at one of your fictitious email addresses can be forwarded to any of the real addresses associated with your APPLE account.

Your email addresses may also be found on iPhones and iPads: Tap your name, then iCloud, and then Hide My Email from the main Settings page. If you’re using a Mac, go to the System Preferences panel and pick Apple ID, then iCloud and Options next to Hide My Email. When establishing a new account in Safari on mobile or desktop, the option to create a Hide My Email address should show.

You may utilise iCloud Mail Aliases to create a more permanent, controllable alternate email address that you can pick yourself. Select Mail from the iCloud web interface, then select the Gear symbol and Accounts.