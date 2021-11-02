Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim Limited Edition launched

Samsung is pleased with the performance of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone. The business has been promoting its foldable phones for the worldwide market in order to make them more widely available.

The newest effort from the South Korean business is the release of the limited edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim is the result of a cooperation between Samsung and Dr. Denim of Australia. The limited-edition flip phone costs USD 1,499 (about Rs. 1,12,051) and comes with a pair of trousers.

It should be noted that the pockets on the special edition jeans are only compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim.

In fact, the denim website pokes fun at other devices, notably Apple, a long-time Samsung rival. “Z Flip Pocket Denim fits the Galaxy Z Flip3, but not the Apples,” according to the website. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim is immediately available for purchase on the Dr. Denim website.

Samsung Z Flip Pocket Denim Limited Edition – Specification and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim is a special edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The flip-fold design is the main attraction here; anything is folded to fit into even the smallest pockets.

This is also something that conventional cellphones cannot accomplish (and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for that matter).

As a result, the Pocket Denim edition appears to be a celebration of the design by Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim doesn’t have any unique designs on the smartphone.

But it’s the pair of jeans with the big Z sewn on the pockets. The denim pockets in this case are carefully sewn to suit the foldable smartphone.

Conclusion:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim is more of a fashion statement among Samsung lovers. The standard Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs Rs. 84,999.

With the smartphone, on the other hand, you’ll have to spend a lot more money on an extra pair of trousers. That being said, if you’re a die-hard Samsung lover, you should take a look at this limited-edition bargain.

