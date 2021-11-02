How to access Magic Eraser on your smartphone

Google launched its all-new series of Pixel 6 smartphones with brand new range of features and hardware. The pixel 6 and pixel 6 pro is being powered by Tensor SoC. The processor places a significant and powerful impact on AI and learning of Machine. The Google expressed that the Tensor is responsible for running some of the Pixel 6’s unforeseen software features.

The new feature of Magic Eraser photo-editing tool can be found in Pixel 6 series and is doing great job on its part. However, sadly not every smartphone user can enjoy this function. For an instance, many Pixel 6 users are yet to receive their devices. But you can definitely try the tool on your smart device with the aid of special Google Photos APK. You must be wondering if your phone will support the tool, the most amazing part is Tensor chipset is not required to function. This clearly means that it can function quite smoothly any pixel phone.

To kickstart the tool in your phone, you will at first need to sideload the very new version of the Google Photos App from a Pixel 6 phone to download Magic Eraser in your phone. It is being said that app is quite compatible with most of the pixel phones. However, the only major drawback is that its minimum requirement is Android 12, which is currently available solely on Pixel Smartphones and other Android 12 Beta run devices. If you own Android 12 run by custom ROM, then you can definitely give ROM a hit. The procedure is quite straightforward and hassle-free as well.

STEPS TO GET THE PIXEL 6 MAGIC ERASER

Download ‘Split APKs Installer (SAI)’ from google play store. Downloading from APK Mirror will not work. The file to be downloaded must be a distinct version that replaces Pixel 6. Next, Select “System File Picker” from the “Install APKs” menu in SAI. Grant it the access to your data. Then one will have to locate and pick the Google Photos .apks file that has been recently downloaded. Allow installing programmes. Further, you will be directed to the appropriate settings screen. Next, select “Update.” Hit the Edit Button, to use the function. You can find it under the Tools section.

It is highly advised to give Magic Eraser a hit as soon as possible. It cannot be anticipated for how long the tool is accessible, of course. As google is promoting the function to be one of a kind, they may remove compatibility in the near future.