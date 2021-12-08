How to access Metaverse

Metaverse is an augmented reality platform that allows users to create interactive experiences that merge the digital world with the physical world. To get started you can access Metaverse in your browser at go meta dot IO. Here it will first prompt you to set up your account. Once you have logged in, you can hit the get started button to get to your dashboard.

There will be your dashboard of all the ones you have created or have copies of you highly recommend. Though, to get started that you will have to begin with searching for some meta verses that are already created. Going to the most popular category will give you some good choices to participate in and look at. If you’d like you can search by keyword most educated educators are using this currently for review reflection or even some breakout Edu. So those may be great words to search. When you find one that you think looks promising or interesting you can click on it.

Then you can access it from here to play the meta verse and participate in it. You will need to go on your device and download the meta verse app. At the top of the app you will have a prompt to scan a code. From here once you scan your code a play button will pop up on your screen. You will have to follow the prompts in the meta verse if you like it you can favorite it. Save it to your account so you can find it later. If you want to share this with others so that they can play it. You can click the share button to get a link or QR code.

Cloning the structure

Another great tip is if you really like the structure or the content of this meta verse you can actually choose to clone it.

Cloning in Metaverse will give you a copy that you can now edit. This will live in your experiences so now in your version of review time. If You click edit you can see the back end sequence that the original creator set up for their review time. Metaverse you think this is a great way just to kind of dabble if you have never seen one because it will give your ideas about how you link things how you can set up your sequence a variety of the different types of scenes and if you like it you can actually customize it by clicking in the boxes and changing the messages or content or even customizing the images so it’s a great way to take what someone else has and kind of personalize it for yourself I’m going to back out of this and I’m actually going to start from scratch and create a new experience when you create a new experience or access any experience it is organized in the form of a storyboard you can see my current storyboard is pretty blank but each time they will start off with scene 1 which gives you options for dialogue and images each scene contains different prompts of what you can do and how you can interact with your participants this particular scene you can just giving them dialogue so to add that you can simply type in the box.

Adding a character

You want to add a character you can click on the bubble you can search from a very extensive library that Metaverse already has and so you can see how you can search by keyword up here or if you like you can actually add a character and upload any image you have on your computer this is a great way to personalize it so if you wanted to use photos of yourself or your students or even bitmoji x’ it’s a great way to kind of incorporate that however you don’t have to you can literally just search keywords based off of your topic and click use another great opportunity is to add sounds same concept you have a great library to choose from or enter the add sound option you can actually record your own voice if you would like to add an action something for this particular scene to do you can click on the add an action option if this is just the way You like it and it’s all finished.