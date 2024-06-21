The vast open world and rich lore of Elden Ring, the highly regarded action role-playing game created by FromSoftware and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, have enthralled players. After the much awaited DLC was released, a lot of players are excited to explore the additional material. A thorough explanation on how to get the Elden Ring DLC as of 2024 will be provided in this article.

Make Sure You Update Your Game

Make sure your base game is updated to the most recent version before you can access the DLC. Patches are frequently released by developers to address issues, enhance performance, and get the game ready for future content. To be sure your game is current, follow these steps:

On PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles: PlayStation

Emphasise Elden Ring on your desktop.

Click “Options” and choose “Check for Update.”

Xbox

Select “My games & apps.”

Click the Menu button, find Elden Ring, and choose “Manage game & add-ons.”

To check if there is an update available, select “Updates”.

Open the Steam client on your PC

Locate Elden Ring in your library.

An update will download automatically if one is available. To make sure automatic updates are turned on, you may also right-click the game, choose “Properties,” and then navigate to the “Updates” page.

Get the DLC and download it

You must buy and download the DLC after your game has been updated. The procedure differs slightly based on the platform you’re using:

PlayStation Store

Turn on your system and navigate to the PlayStation Store.

Google “Elden Ring DLC.”

To purchase and download the DLC, choose it and adhere to the instructions.

Microsoft Store

Using your Xbox device, navigate to the Microsoft Store.

Google “Elden Ring DLC.”

Choose the DLC and finish the transaction.

Steam

Launch the PC Steam client.

Enter the store and look up “Elden Ring DLC.”

Place the DLC in your shopping cart to finish the transaction. If Elden Ring is installed, the DLC will start downloading automatically.

Getting to the DLC Content

Now that the DLC has been downloaded and set up, you can start using the additional stuff. DLCs by FromSoftware are usually included into the game environment and can only be unlocked through particular tasks or circumstances. Here’s how to get the DLC for Elden Ring:

In-Game specifications

Progress: Verify that you’ve advanced to a specific area in the main game. Typically, this is middle-to-late game material.

Location: Go to a designated in-game area where the DLC content starts. This is frequently a newly added area to the map, or an updated area that was already there.

Example (Hypothetical) Walkthrough

Get to the Elden Keep: In the main game, go to the Elden Keep, which you can access when you kill a significant boss.

Talk to the Sage: You can find and talk to the Ancient Sage, a new NPC inside the keep, for advice and tips for the next content.

Acquire the Elden Shard: The Elden Shard is an item that the Sage provides you that lets you enter the new territory.

Launch the Portal: To access the new DLC region, use the Elden Shard at the enigmatic doorway found in the Elden Keep’s central courtyard.

Advice for Preparing for DLC

Level Up : Compared to the original game, DLC material is frequently more difficult. Make sure your character has the right amount of experience and gear.

: Compared to the original game, DLC material is frequently more difficult. Make sure your character has the right amount of experience and gear. Increase Your Supply : Upgrade your weaponry and gather an abundance of crafting materials and healing goods.

: Upgrade your weaponry and gather an abundance of crafting materials and healing goods. Backup Saves : Before opening any new content, it’s a good practice to make a backup of your save data.

You should be ready to take on the new quests and discover the new backstory that the Elden Ring DLC has to offer if you follow these instructions. Savour your journey across Elden Ring’s enlarged universe!