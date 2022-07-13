As the world dives deep into the depths of digital universes, the fight for becoming the one true metaverse has been ignited. Every week, new metaverse platforms launch but they close as fast as the come into existence. However, one platform that has been there right from the start and has by far the largest user-base is the NAKAVERSE. How to access the NAKAVERSE? To find that out, let’s first see what the NAKAVERSE actually is and how it functions.

What is the NAKAVERSE?

The NAKAVERSE is the first Metaverse space the world has ever seen. It is based on a play-to-earn blockchain concept meaning that just like the other metaverses such as the Sandbox, Hyperverse, etc., the more time a user spends in the NAKAVERSE, the more they earn. Developed by the Asian giants Nakamoto Games, the NAKAVERSE is an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Game) with a very heavy user-base.

With a self-organizing social and economic framework focused on its native token $NAKA, the NAKAVERSE simulates the real world economy. To earn $NAKA, residents of the NAKAVERSE can take on a variety of responsibilities within the ecosystem. The benefits produced by the NAKAVERSE can significantly raise the passive income of its users, regardless of whether they decide to become landowners, factory operators, or factory workers. Every piece of land is valuable in and of itself and has the potential to be exploited to harvest raw minerals. These basic components may be improved to provide additional assets and develop in-game scenarios. In the NAKAVERSE, users may use land, possessions, and experiences to generate cash.

Features of the NAKAVERSE

The NAKAVERSE possesses all features you’ve ever seen on any metaverse platform and more. It was the first metaverse space ever and the way it has been able to not just encompass its user base but hold them for a longer period of time is commendable. Here are some of the top features of the platform and reasons why you should try it :

1. Metaverse Games: The NAKAVERSE has several Metaverse Games that the users can enjoy with more and more being added everyday. The most famous game on the platform is the Duck Hunt game which was also the first game to be added on the NAKAVERSE metaverse. Players can enjoy these games while earning digital money in the form of the NAKA token. Once enough crypto-tokens are earned, you can apply for a stake in the operations and functioning of the metaverse. The NAKAVERSE comes bearing gifts for developers as well. Developers can sign up as creators on the platform and build 3D environment based games for other users to enjoy.

2. Ecosystem: The NAKAVERSE ecosystem is very rich in experience. Players experience everyday struggles such as fatigue, injuries, etc. However, they can replenish their characters by visiting the entertainment places, restaurant and other relaxation spots. This is what makes the NAKAVERSE unique. Players get to have that near to life experience in the game and it is almost like they are living a digital life parallel to their real life.

3. Customized Land: The NAKAVERSE offers its users to buy a piece of land for residential as well as commercial purposes which they can customize any way they want. The land can be used to set up factories. These factories can in turn be used to mine the elements associated with them. Each land’s purpose needs to be defined beforehand and any changes later on will require monetary expenses, just like in the real world. The materials extracted by these factories are put up for sale and then combined to create products (usually NFTs) to be sold on the NAKAVERSE marketplace.

4. Marketplace: Just like any other metaverse platform, the NAKAVERSE encompasses a marketplace of its own which facilitates all the trades in this metaverse. The marketplace is a spot for crypto exchanges, land sell and purchases, buying and selling NFTs, purchasing in-game inventory, and other stuff. However, the NAKAVERSE doesn’t have a full fledged marketplace at the moment and only operates in small flash sales every now and then. Once the marketplace is fully ready, players will be able to perform all of the tasks listed above as per their convenience. Right now, the marketplace gets emptied as soon as the flash sale starts. Thus, the players have to be on alert all the time. Players also have the option of leasing out their property to other players who’re interested in running a factory or an enterprise but do not have the sufficient funds to do so. This way, they’ll have the ownership of the land to themselves and also a substantial amount of rent income.

5. Economy: In the real world, economy plays a vital role for everyday business. Everything runs the way it is because it was economically planned that way. The developers of the NAKAVERSE were pivotal in planning the platform that way. NAKAVERSE encompasses within itself a self-sustaining economic system in which every transaction happens within the defined set of rules. There’s very less chance of a player being duped of their money and all digital assets are safe from theft, embezzlement and other digital risks.

How To Access the NAKAVERSE?

Accessing the NAKAVERSE is relatively easier. You just need to follow the basic steps and the website guides you through the entire process thoroughly. Here’s how you can access it:

Step 1: In the address bar of your web browser, type in the URL www.nakaverse.game into the address bar and press enter.

You will be redirected to the NAKAVERSE home page

Step 2: On the top right corner of the website homepage, you will find the Login button. Click on it and wait for it to load.

Step 3: You are now at the Login page. Look below the Login details. You will find the Register button. Click on it.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the registration page. You can sign up to the NAKAVERSE using either you e-mail ID or you can also use other socials such as Facebook, Google or Twitter.

Step 5: If you’re signing up using your e-mail ID, you will receive a confirmation code on the entered e-mail to authenticate your identity. If you’re signing up using your socials, a new window will appear which will prompt you to select the desired account you wish to sign up using.

Step 6: Once you’ve selected the way you want to sign up, you will be prompted to enter a username and select a temporary profile avatar and your profile will be successfully created.

Once you’ve completed all the steps, you will be redirected to the website’s home page. You can now use your account to do all the activities we’ve discussed in this article earlier. You can select the Community Land Sale tab to find out about the next land sale that will happen in the NAKAVERSE metaverse. The last sale was on 22nd April, 2022.

We hope that this article was helpful to you and you now have sufficient knowledge of how the NAKAVERSE metaverse works and what are all its features. If you have any other doubts regarding How to access the NAKAVERSE, hit us up in the comments box and we will come up with solutions to all your problems.