How To Activate All Available Augments in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, and it’s no wonder why. The game is filled with so much excitement, challenges, and opportunities to win, and one of its features that makes the game even more thrilling is the Reality Augments. Reality Augments are special buffs to your weapons, items, or character that enhance your combat and survival skills, and they are a must-have for anyone who wants to improve their gameplay. In this article, we’ll guide you through everything you need to know about activating Augments in Fortnite, including how to activate them, what they do, and why you should use them.

Let’s first examine what Reality Augments are. Reality Augments are unique skills you can use in-game, and they endure either until the match is over or you are eliminated. The most augments you can have at once are four, and the longer the match lasts, the more augments you’ll receive. Everyone can benefit from augmentations, which range from helping your weapons reload more quickly to even restoring your health.

You must wait until the blue ‘Ready!’ lettering shows below the minimap in Fortnite before activating Augments. When this text appears, you can hit the right d-pad button or the default key on a PC, “7” to access the Augment menu and select one of two options.

The text “Ready!” will show each time a new Augment option becomes available, at which point you can activate a new boost. Remember that until the match is over or you are eliminated, you don’t have to worry about losing Augments with each decision you make.

Holding the “Reroll” button at the bottom of the Augment screen will force another randomly selected Augment to take its place if you don’t like either of the initial Augment possibilities. A match’s initial reroll is free; any additional ones cost 100 gold bars. By participating in more games of Team Rumble, Zero Build, and Battle Royale, you can acquire more Augments in Fortnite. There’s also a remote possibility that a new Augment will show up in your game. And you’ll see a yellow ‘Unlocked!’ badge under an Augment’s picture while choosing if this is the case.

Benefits of using Augments:

Now that we’ve discussed how to activate Augments in Fortnite, let’s take a look at why you should use them. Reality Augments enhance your combat and survival skills, and they can give you an advantage over other players who may not have activated them yet. For example, if you activate an Augment that makes your weapons reload faster, you’ll be able to take down enemies more quickly and efficiently. If you activate an Augment that gives you unlimited fuel for your vehicles, you’ll be able to travel further and explore more of the map without having to worry about running out of gas.

Another reason why you should use Reality Augments is that they can make the game more fun and exciting. There’s something about having a special ability that gives you an edge over other players that makes the game feel more thrilling. You’ll feel like you’re making progress, and you’ll be able to take on tougher challenges with confidence.

Finally, Reality Augments can help you improve your gameplay and win more matches. By activating the right Augments at the right time, you’ll be able to overcome obstacles and challenges that you may have struggled with before. You’ll be able to play more aggressively and take on more enemies, and you’ll be able to survive longer in each match.