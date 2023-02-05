How To Get Wood in Stranded Deep

Stranded Deep is a survival video game where players are tasked with surviving on a deserted island after a plane crash. The game provides a realistic survival experience and requires players to gather resources, build shelter, and fend off dangerous wildlife. One of the most essential resources in Stranded Deep is sticks. In this article, we will discuss how to get sticks in Stranded Deep.

Sticks are a basic resource that can be found lying around on islands. Players can pick up sticks from the ground or collect them from felled ficus trees and pine seedlings. The quantity of sticks that can be found on an island is limited, so players may need to travel to nearby islands to collect more resources.

One approach to obtaining sticks is to chop up the driftwood stacks. Driftwood is a type of wood that has been washed onto shore by the ocean. It is typically weathered and may have become twisted or contorted, but it still provides a valuable source of wood for crafting and cooking. To chop up driftwood stacks, players will need to have a basic axe or any other cutting equipment.

In addition to collecting sticks from the environment, players can also gather sticks, palm fronds, and fibrous leaves to use as campfire fuel. These items can either be thrown onto a campfire while it is still burning or after it has completely burned out. Players can pick up to four sticks at a time and pile them in each slot. A full slot of sticks contains 50 sticks in total.

Sticks are an essential ingredient in many recipes in Stranded Deep. For example, sticks can be combined with a knife to create a spear, which is useful for fishing and fending off dangerous wildlife. Sticks can also be combined with a rock to create a tool for digging and harvesting resources. Additionally, sticks can be used to build a fire, which provides light, heat, and a way to cook food.

One important thing to note is that sticks, palm fronds, and fibrous leaves can only be used as campfire fuel once they have been dried out. To dry out these items, players must leave them in the sun for a few hours. After they have been dried out, they can be used as fuel for the campfire.

In conclusion, sticks are a valuable resource in Stranded Deep that are essential for crafting, cooking, and building a fire. Players can collect sticks from the ground, chop up driftwood stacks, or gather sticks, palm fronds, and fibrous leaves to use as campfire fuel. To ensure a steady supply of sticks, players may need to travel to nearby islands to gather more resources. Remember to dry out sticks, palm fronds, and fibrous leaves before using them as fuel for the campfire. With these tips, players should have no trouble gathering sticks and surviving on the deserted island in Stranded Deep.