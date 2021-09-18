How to activate Amazon Prime with Airtel

In India, Amazon has teamed up with Airtel to provide mobile edition plans beginning at Rs 89. The mobile-only Amazon Prime video plan is now only available to Airtel customers, and India is Amazon’s first country to sell mobile-only version options. Airtel subscribers who have access to the Airtel Thanks app may now get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime video mobile version. If you currently have an Amazon Prime membership or have subscribed to it separately, you will be unable to take advantage of this offer and will be required to establish a new account in order to redeem it.

When it comes to the free trial period offer, Airtel customers must follow the instructions to receive a free Amazon Prime subscription.

Launch the Airtel Thanks app.

Explore the feed or scroll down until you find a card that says Mobile Edition Free Trial.

From Explore, tap on the Amazon Prime Mobile version card in the rewards area.

Claim Now > Activate > Activate Now

Because you cannot redeem the offer unless you are an active Amazon Prime member, the next step is to establish a new account.

Confirm the trial offer’s activation after you’ve registered an account. You may use the Prime Video app to access your subscription.

Users will get access to the complete collection of movies and series on Amazon Prime video on their mobile device after purchasing the Amazon Prime mobile edition packs, according to Airtel’s terms and conditions. The telecom further mentions that the video quality would be in SD and that only one person will be able to view it.

Plan prices for Airtel’s Prime Video mobile edition are Rs 89, Rs 131, Rs 299, Rs 349, and Rs 399. The Rs 131 prepaid plan includes a 30-day Amazon Prime subscription, which includes full Prime Video access, free expedited delivery, and ad-free music. For 28 days, the Rs 299 prepaid plan includes Prime Video Mobile Edition, unlimited calling, and 1.5 GB each day. The Rs 349 prepaid package has 2GB of daily data and a 28-day validity period.

Through the Thanks app, Airtel has previously provided advantages such as a free YouTube Premium membership. Aside from Amazon Prime, Netflix offers a Rs 129 per month mobile subscription. The plan, on the other hand, is not connected to any one cell provider and may be accessed by anybody on their phone. As part of Netflix Streamfest, which was also introduced in India initially, customers were offered free access to Netflix for two days.