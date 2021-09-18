Unvaccinated Apple workers will have to get frequently tested for COVID-19

Apple is one of the world’s largest technology companies and with this, comes some serious responsibility towards the community. As we know the COVID-19 outbreak has literally messed up the entire market, it has been over 2 years and offices are still shut down. Employees at Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others are not able to go back to their offices because of the outbreak’s uncertainty. These companies have to be extra cautious in their approach when it comes to the reopening of offices.

Following the updated COVID-19 guidelines and procedures, Apple Inc. has recently announced to implement new policies and norms for unvaccinated workers. The technology giant will require unvaccinated workers to get tested for COVID-19 more frequently than people who have been fully vaccinated.

This is the latest step taken by the company to ensure that its employees get vaccinated in time to keep themselves and others in the community safe. The iPhone maker has not made any official statement to make vaccinated return to offices mandatory like Google and Facebook already have.

Apple’s thought process has been a little different than other players in the market, instead of forcefully making the vaccination a mandate for its employees, it is simply asking its workers to disclose the status of their vaccination, as mentioned in a report by Engadget, and first noted by Bloomberg. The new mandate will also put the iPhone maker in compliance with the new rules and guidelines from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the report further mentions.

COVID-19 has changed everyone’s lives and keeping yourself and most importantly the people around you is very important. This is why companies like Google, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft among others are so much invested in promoting and encouraging vaccinations. As per the upcoming guidelines by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, it is mandatory for any company with more than 100 employees to either mandate immunization against the Coronavirus or provide weekly testing, as mentioned in a report by Engadget.

What do you think, should Apple make it mandatory for employees to get vaccinated or should they provide weekly testing within its offices?

The report says that vaccinated employees are less likely to be tested frequently for COVID-19 but it is now mandatory for unvaccinated workers to frequently get tested for the same.