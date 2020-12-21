How to add a tweet to a snap on Snapchat?

You can now add a tweet to a snap on Snapchat that you share with friends by linking your contacts.

When you add a tweet to your snap and share it with people they can swipe up and open the tweet.

One thing to be noted is that you can only add tweets from public accounts. Tweets posted by locked account can not be added on a Snapchat snap.

Another limitations for this feature is that it is available only for iOS users.

We’re all aware of the hectic struggle we go through when we need to share a tweet on Snapchat. Taking a screenshot and sending it to the person we want to share it with is only okay until your personal info is not visible in the screenshot. Well the good news is, you can now save time and efforts when you need to share a tweet on Snapchat. For all the iOS users, there’s a new feature with which you can now add a tweet to a snap.

Here’s how to add a tweet to a snap