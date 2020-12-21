Cisco Systems compromised after Russian Cyber-Attack

Cisco Systems got compromised after a Russian cyberattack with the use of SolarWinds. Various private sectors and security experts are also trying to estimate the extent of the damage. According to the reports, various internal machines of the company were compromised by the Russian hackers. The security team of the company has addressed the issues and are working to resolve them. Also, at this point, it seems that the hack hasn’t affected the products of the company.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco is not currently the biggest manufacturer of networking equipment bringing hardware and software support. Their equipment is very necessary for the operating internet and is actually used by various sectors, both private and government, across the world. The company has its headquarters in San Jose, California, and was founded in 1984 by Leonard Bosack and Sandy Lerner.

More about the hack

The company said in a statement that they are in the process of assessing the damage. And are working on fixing all the affected systems. The Russian hackers targeted the SolarWinds software used by Cisco Systems. This texas-based software has been the main point of attacks so far. According to the information, Russian hackers added a malicious backdoor into the software and used it later to get into the company’s internal systems. The estimates suggest that around 18,000 customers who updated their software between March and June were infected.

Another software that was affected was the Orion software by SolarWinds. Though this software isn’t used on a widescale basis by the company, it definitely used in some niche areas. And though the users using this software were affected in less quantity, there definitely was some damage.

How bad is the situation?

Since the company’s main aspect is in its network management and monitoring, so the fact that their systems have been compromised is a tough thing to deal with. According to the reports, about 24 computers of Cisco’s lab have been compromised. Though it’s difficult to say exactly how bad is the damage, it’s not minor.

The breach that the SolarWinds software has caused was huge. And it has continued to increase since December 8. Microsoft also said that their systems were also affected due to the software.

