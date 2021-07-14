How to add colour to black and white photos

Old and vintage photos in black and white might be great for some occasions and uses, but adding full colour to these pictures can add some life and vitality to them. Here is a guide on how to do it by using Photoshop.
It should take you around 30 minutes to do so in the first few times, but as you grow accustomed to the process mentioned below, it should not take more than 10 – 15 minutes.
- Select a black and white photo from your laptop that you want to have or see in colour and open the image with Photoshop.
- Use the tool to separate the background from the subject of the image and select the background. such as the sky or grass. In order to activate the ‘Quick Selection’ tool, simply click on the ‘W’ key on your keyboard.
- Once you have successfully made your choice of background, make a solid colour fill layer, which can be done by clicking on the half-and-half icon. Then, click on ‘Solid colour,’ where you can choose a colour.
- Since you probably do not want the colour to appear as if it has simply been filled there, you will have to change the blend mode. To do this, change the fill layer from the Layers tab, open the highlighted dropdown menu, and select ‘overlay’.
- Correct all those edges where colour has ended up bleeding onto the subject. To do this, use the brush tool which has a suitable colour to fix the colouring of the original image again.
- Add some colour to the subject by using the ‘Quick Selection’ tool and selecting a colour of your choice that is also suitable. Keep in mind that this time, do not set the blend mode for this layer to ‘overlay’, and instead, change it to ‘colour’.
- If you ever end up making a mistake during this process, simply tap on the letter ‘E’ on your keyboard to access the eraser.
- Save your changes and download the final product.