How to add Covid vaccine to Mychart

Parkside students, professors, and staff must add their Wisconsin Immunization Record or a photo of their Vaccine Record Card to their MyChart profile to be excused from the surveillance COVID-19 testing.

Why do I need to keep my vaccination record up to date?

We ask that all patients bring their immunisation card to their next medical appointment if they have one scheduled. While it is not essential for care, it is beneficial to double-check that the information we have is correct and current. You may check your vaccination record in your MyChart account if you were vaccinated at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Sign up for a MyChart account if you don’t already have one.

You’ll be prompted to submit details about any past dosages you’ve taken.

What to do if you can’t find your immunisation record

Log in to MyChart first.

Step 2: In MyChart, select the menu icon.

Step 3: Select ‘COVID-19’ from the ‘My Record’ area at the bottom of the page.

You’ll notice a green check mark for vaccine doses received if your COVID-19 vaccination information is already in the system.

You can manually input your information if one or more of your dosages are not recorded.

What is the best way to update or add vaccination information?

Step 1: To enter your vaccination information, select ‘Enter vaccine details.’

Step 2: Complete all mandatory fields.

Step 3: Take a picture of your vaccination card or upload it. The picture must be under 4MB in size.

Step 4: Select ‘OK’ when MyChart asks if it may access your camera.

Step 5: Snap a photo of the front of your vaccination card and choose ‘Use Photo.’

Step 6: Click the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 7: Check your information and submit it.