How to get HBO Max on an Amazon Firestick to watch shows like ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘Insecure

HBO Max contains a lot of popular shows including “Friends,” “Rick and Morty,” and “The Bachelor,” as well as amazing originals like “Insecure,” “The Sopranos,” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” On movie night, HBO Max also has hundreds of films to select from, so there’s something for everyone.

HBO Max is a subscription video-on-demand streaming service in the United States that is owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia through its WarnerMedia Direct subsidiary. On May 27, 2020, the service was introduced in the United States, on June 29, 2021 in Latin America and the Caribbean, and on October 26, 2021 in Andorra, Spain, and the Nordic nations. Max is primarily a content hub for WarnerMedia’s various film and television properties, offering a range of original programming and library content from the company as well as additional content licenced through third-party distributors. It is built around content from the namesake premium television service HBO.

According to AT&T, as of June 30, 2021, HBO and HBO Max had a total of 67.5 million paying subscribers worldwide, including 43.5 million HBO Max subscribers in the United States, 3.5 million HBO-only U.S. subscribers (primarily commercial customers like hotels), and 20.5 million subscribers to either HBO Max or HBO by itself in other countries.

And, while HBO Max was previously difficult to discover on some platforms, it is now available on every streaming device, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick (also known as the Firestick).

Here’s how to install HBO Max on your Firestick or Fire TV device.

1. Turn on your Firestick and go to the homepage’s Find option, then Search.

2. When HBO Max comes as a search result, type it in and pick it.

If you have an Amazon Fire TV voice control, say “HBO Max” while holding down the microphone or Alexa button.

3. Go to Apps & Games and look for HBO Max. It ought to be the top choice.

4. Select Get from the app’s information page. It is available for free download.

5. Wait for the app to download. You may find it in your App Library (choose the grey square icon on the far-right of your homepage) or under Recently Used Apps on the homepage once it’s been installed.

Open HBO Max and sign in with your existing account or create a new one.

Alternatively, go to the homepage of your Firestick and scroll down. There’s a chance you’ll come across a section called Sponsored: Apps & Games, which includes HBO Max as a choice.