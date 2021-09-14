How to add friends on Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing is a Nintendo-developed and-published social simulation video game series. Katsuya Eguchi and Hisashi Nogami conceived and developed the series. The player character in Animal Crossing is a person who lives in a hamlet populated by anthropomorphic animals and may engage in hobbies such as fishing, bug collecting, and fossil searching. The series is known for its open-ended gameplay and use of the internal clock and calendar of the video game console to mimic the passage of time.

Five Animal Crossing games have been released globally since their first release in 2001, one for the Nintendo 64/iQue Player, Nintendo DS, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo Switch. The series have sold over 60 million volumes worldwide and has received positive critical and commercial reviews. Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer for Nintendo 3DS, Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival for Wii U, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for mobile devices are the three spin-off videogames.

Once the game permits you to do so, adding friends in Animal Crossing is a simple procedure. First and foremost, you must invite individuals to your Animal Crossing village so that you may later add them as Animal Crossing friends in the game. On the second day of your village in Animal Crossing, you’ll be able to add friends to the game. Here’s what you should do.

Open Animal Crossing on your Nintendo Switch.

Enter Dodo’s Airlines by travelling to the bottom part of your island.

At the Dodo’s Airlines desk, talk with Orville.

Pick I want visitors.

Invite friends to play with you in person or online.

Select Roger. The first time you do so, you’ll have to consent to a legal agreement that states you would be respectful to other players.

Choose to invite All my friends as well as Invite via Dodo Code.

Friends you’ve invited are now free to walk about your island and engage with you.

You can add users as Nintendo Switch friends once they’ve visited your town at least once, as detailed below. As a result, you may add them to your Animal Crossing best friends list. This is how you do it.