How To Add Friends On Oculus Quest 2

In this article, we are going to take you through the process of adding friends to the Oculus Quest 2, so that you can begin sharing your VR experiences with them. From there, you can add them as friends on the app, and invite them to join you for games and experiences.

To add friends on PC, players can open the Oculus PC app and go to the lower-left menu area, where they will find friends. The fastest way to add friends is to open the Oculus Mobile app, choose the Social tab, and tap on the blue Add button at the bottom right of the screen, which allows searching your friends by user name. If you head into your friend list on the Oculus smartphone app (not-so-intuitively hidden under Menus, called People) menu, you cannot really invite friends into a game this way.

If you would like to create an invitation link for the Quest to join friends in VR, first start by opening your Oculus smartphone app. If your friends are not all online, or if you are trying to set up a VR (Virtual Reality) play session, but are not yet in VR, you can create an invite link via the Meta app, which is what you used originally to set up Quest 2. Invite links also work with the Oculus apps, so long as you and your friends are using the Oculus PC version of the app (or the game supports cross-platform play between Quest and Oculus PC). Once you have connected and become friends on Oculus platforms, you can see when your friends are on, initiate voice calls, or hop in together to experience. Oculus parties make sure you are always connected to your friends wherever you are on the platform.

To play Oculus Quest 2 with friends, you will have to link your Oculus account to your Facebook account. Once you do the connection, you can view a list of your Facebook friends that also have Oculus accounts. You can also open the “People” tab on the home screen in the Oculus Quest 2, where you will see your friends from the network, along with friend requests and suggestions, based on your Facebook account and gaming history.

Select the share method, or tap Copy and send a link to a friend using any method you prefer. You can add Steam friends to the virtual reality chat room by adding them first in VRChat and then asking them to add you in Steam. With the option of adding new friends, users can explore the VR world together, as well as engage in activities like playing games, watching videos, and more.

Get into a game faster through a new invitation system, and get friends close rather than enemies through Oculus mobile apps. You simply select the invite-to-app option in the Missions Universal Menu and can stream players into your multiplayer experience as soon as they accept your invitation.