Fallout 76 Reaches 13.5 Million Players

Bethesda has revealed Fallout 76 has reached a total player count of 13.5 million, compared to the figure of 13 million at the beginning of October. Four years in, Fallout 76 continues to expand, and the overall player count has nearly reached 15 million.

The 13.5 million players recorded come from Bethesda's annual Fallout 76 retrospective, in which the company seeks to celebrate the achievements of our community while sharing data about what happened in the last year. If you are a bit skeptical about Bethesdas math, you might also want to check out the Fallout 76 Steam charts, which showed 7,000 or so simultaneous players on average over the course of 2022, peaking in October of that year at 17,506 players.

Players completed more than five million exploratory missions, and nearly 9.5 million daily OPS, within the game. Fallout 76 has an enthusiastic fanbase, and Bethesda shows no signs of slowing down its support. Fallout 76 For anyone who was turned off by early reviews back in 2018, this is a great time to jump in and see how the grand total for the game has reached 13.5 million players.