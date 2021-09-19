How to allow photo access on iPhone

Apple has traditionally been a strong supporter of customer privacy, and this is evident. On the iPhone, their most recent privacy-enhancing innovation allows users to select which apps have access to their photo collection. Previously, if an app wanted access to your photographs on your phone to store or modify them, you had to give it access to all of your photos.

On iPhone, your apps are unable to access your photographs. You’ve tried a half-dozen ostensibly effective remedies, but none of them have worked. To allow applications access to your iPhone photographs, follow these steps: