Since its release, Riot Games’ well-liked tactical first-person shooter Valorant has cultivated a sizable user community. Appearing offline can be a useful tool, whether you’re a competitive enthusiast trying to improve your skills without distractions or an occasional player seeking for some peaceful time. Regretfully, as of 2024, the game Valorant does not have an official “appear offline” function. On the other hand, players have found multiple ways to get the same result. Here’s how to use Valorant in 2024 to appear offline.

KEYPOINT: After that, all you have to do is start VALORANT. When the game opens, you should notice an entry labelled “Deceive Active” at the top of your friends list. This signifies that the programme is operating and that you have successfully logged out of VALORANT.

Method 1: Using Third-Party Software

Using third-party apps is one of the most widely used strategies to show up offline in Valorant. Here’s a how-to using Deceive, one such programme.

How to Install and Download Deceive:

To download the most recent Deceive version, go to the official Deceive GitHub page or a reliable source.

After downloading the file, extract it to a preferred location.

Construct a Deceive:

Unzip the Deceive folder and open it.

To make sure deceive.exe has the required permissions, right-click on it and choose “Run as administrator”.

The Riot Games launcher will display after a command prompt.

Start valiantly by deceiving:

Enter deceive.exe valorant in the command prompt window and hit Enter. This command sets your status to offline and runs Valorant.

As an alternative, you may make a shortcut for Deceive with the target path modified to include “valorant” at the end. This way, you can simply use the shortcut to launch Valorant in offline mode.

Confirm Offline Status : Once Valorant is launched, your friends should see you as offline even though you can play the game normally.

Method 2: Utilising Riot Games Client Preferences

A different (albeit less dependable) approach is adjusting Riot Games client settings.

Steps:

Adjust the Game’s Settings:

Go to the settings menu by opening the Riot Games launcher.

Locate and disable the “Stay Logged In” option under the “General” menu.

To exit the Riot Games launcher, log out.

Play Without Registering:

Take out the internet connection from your PC.

Open Valorant and enter your login information.

Reconnect your internet once you’re on the home screen.

Though it might not be as efficient as utilising Deceive, this technique takes advantage of a momentary offline status.

Method 3: Using the Riot Games Social Panel in Invisible Mode

You can minimise disruptions by using the “Do Not Disturb” option, even though it doesn’t make you appear offline exactly.

Actions: Turn on the Do Not Disturb feature:

Go to the social panel (the friend list) by opening Valorant.

Click on your name or profile picture.

Choose “Do Not Disturb” from the selection that drops down.

By changing this status, you will no longer receive messages or game invites from pals, providing you more privacy while you play.

While Riot Games does not currently have an official offline mode for Valorant, these techniques offer players who want some quiet time a workaround. You can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions by using the Do Not Disturb option, adjusting your client settings, or using third-party software such as Deceive. To protect the security of your account, always use third-party software with caution and only download from reliable sources. I hope you have fun playing and exploring Valorant!