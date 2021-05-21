How to apply for Twitter verification

Twitter verification has been a much-debated topic for a long time. While some have placed the blame on an occasionally inconsistent account verification policy on Twitter, others have expressed outrage regarding how Twitter prefers those accounts with blue ticks, which is supposedly evident in its approach regarding any privacy policies.

To even make all of this more obvious, a new Twitter verification phase and policy is will be made available today. From now onwards, Twitter verification will gradually be rolled out for users around the world. But this will happen only in phases, and as a result, you may not see this new feature in your account, immediately. However, today does mark the global rollout of a new, worldwide Twitter account verification policy, which will cover individuals of more fields and professions, while also hoping to address some of the burning issues surrounding verified accounts on Twitter.

Following this announcement, one of the most asked questions is this: how do users get access to the Twitter verification process? In its press briefing – which detailed the new policies and strategies behind verifying accounts – Twitter said that accounts that can be verified must be classifiable as “notable, authentic, and active,” which was stated by B Byrne, the product manager for identity and profiles at Twitter.

The term ‘notable’ signifies that accounts eligible for verification should be cited by an established organisation, company, or institutional body. To be considered ‘authentic’, accounts must fulfil a basic list of criteria. This list includes a profile photo, a valid bio and other rudimentary details. Finally, by ‘active’, the account is required to be, as the term indicates, active within the past six months. Eligible users also need to have a confirmed email address and phone number, and also must not have breached any of Twitter’s community guidelines within the past six months.