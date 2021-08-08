How to automate sending email with templates in Gmail

Gmail, often known as Google Mail, is a free email service offered by Google. It enables users to send and receive emails via the Internet. We may also send an email to a group of people at once. Gmail is a sort of Webmail service.

Gmail is available both on the internet and as a mobile app. We can also access Gmail using a third-party application. These apps use the IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) or POP (Post Office Protocol) protocols to synchronise email information (Post Office Protocol).

Gmail is a free online email service that offers customers ample message storage as well as the ability to search for certain messages or text. Gmail also arranges similar emails into a conversational thread seamlessly.

One of the most time-saving features of email management is email templates. You’ll get a completely prepared email in your write box in just a few clicks. And what if there was just one thing that could make email templates better? Customization. Include some things that your receiver can connect to, and the results will come as a consequence.

Gmail templates contain prewritten mails that you could always rapidly access, edit, and send with a single click.

Establishing an email template library in Gmail will simplify your life and ensure consistent quality, including design and tone of voice.

You may create your reply once and store the email as a template if you’re bored of typing the same response every time someone sends you an email. With a few clicks, you may reopen the template and submit it again. Check out this step-by-step instruction for those who want to automate email sending in Gmail using templates.

Here’s how to use Gmail templates to send an email automatically:

Launch gmail on your PC or mobile app.

Then, in the top-right search box, click the Down arrow.

Fill up your search parameters.

If you want to double-check that your search was successful, click Search and see what emails come up.

Click Create filter at the bottom of the search box.

Select how you want the filter to work.

Finally, select Create filter from the drop-down menu.

In Gmail, here’s how to insert templates: